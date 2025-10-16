Powerhouse companies develop crucial tech to protect US food supply: 'We are building the foundation'

Argentina-based Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has announced a partnership with the Colorado Wheat Research Foundation to develop and sell its HB4 wheat technology in the United States.

Progressive Farmer reported the plan is to introduce the HB4 wheat trait for drought tolerance into U.S. wheat varieties.

Bioceres CEO Federico Trucco stated that "by combining our HB4 trait platform with CWRF's industry leadership, we are building the foundation for a next-generation wheat production system that enhances grower profitability and aligns with global sustainability goals."

Drought conditions can have a big impact on wheat production, including crop failures. Wheat, which is a staple food for many people around the world, struggles to grow when there is a lack of water, so crops yield less.

Droughts are becoming more severe as the planet warms, so the risk of low wheat production is increasing.

Human-caused pollution is accelerating parts of the water cycle, which is leading to faster evaporation rates. That, in combination with rising temperatures, is making drought conditions worse.

Experts are also concerned that poor water management is making drought conditions worse. By planning ahead for droughts rather than reacting to them, they believe that we can better manage the challenges of the changing climate and mitigate the impact on wheat production, which is important to the livelihood of farmers and the world's food supply.

By working in partnership with Bioceres, CWRF is taking a proactive step toward investing in innovative solutions to help reduce the impact of droughts on wheat crops to ensure a stable food supply in the future.

The hope is that this technology, along with diversifying the type of crops farmers are growing, will help farmers adapt to increasing drought conditions.

Mike Spier, U.S. Wheat Associates president and CEO, shared that "we recognize the opportunities this advancement in breeding technology will bring to U.S. wheat production and look forward to seeing how this trait performs in U.S.-developed varieties," per Progressive Farmer.

