More than a dozen states grappled with 'flash drought' this summer — here's what that means for farmers

"We cannot and will not stand by and watch our hardworking farmers suffer from this severe lack of rain."

At least 15 states in the eastern U.S. were affected by various degrees of drought entering the first week of August. The drought had deepened quickly in June and by the end of July left portions of the Virginias, Pennsylvania, and Maryland at a level deemed "extreme" by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

What happened?

Portions of the Ohio Valley, Tennessee Valley, New England, mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions were experiencing drought conditions heading into the first week of the last month of summer, according to the Washington Post.

In some cases, the drought came on quickly; some areas experienced a "flash drought." That "is simply the rapid onset or intensification of drought," per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's website Drought.gov. "It is set in motion by lower-than-normal rates of precipitation, accompanied by abnormally high temperatures, winds, and radiation."

The conditions by late July were so bad in West Virginia that Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency. "This drought has plagued West Virginia farmers, putting them at risk of losing everything," Gov. Justice said in a proclamation. "We cannot and will not stand by and watch our hardworking farmers suffer from this severe lack of rain."

Recent rains from the remnants of Hurricane Debby brought at least temporary relief to some states in the East. If conditions revert to what those areas have seen so often this summer — high heat and lack of rain — then the drought could deepen and expand again.

Why are flash droughts important?

A recent study found that the intensity of flash droughts is increasing worldwide. Another study said flash droughts will double because of the changing climate of our warming world.

The University Corporation for Atmospheric Research said warming global temperatures are very likely speeding up parts of the water cycle, increasing the rate of evaporation worldwide. This effectively supercharges both ends of the spectrum, with more intense rainfall on the one end as well as faster developing and deeper droughts on the other.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported that just over 40 million people in the U.S. lived in an area experiencing drought as of the first week of August. More than 86 million acres of major crops were also experiencing drought conditions.

What's being done about the drought conditions?

Researchers around the world are working on ways to make crops more drought-resistant to help protect the food supply. This research includes using genes from drought-resistant wild pear trees and wheat to make crops more sustainable.

On a daily basis, everyone can make a commitment to waste less water. Lessening our reliance on dirty energy sources that emit heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere can help cool the planet and decrease the risk of flash droughts in the future. Using renewable sources such as solar, wind, and tidal energy can have a big impact.

