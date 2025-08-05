Gardener shares simple hack for nutrient-rich soil: 'Just like nature does'

If you're a gardener concerned about soil, one TikTok user has a no-till hack that promises to make soil more nutrient-rich.

The scoop

Spade to Fork (@spadetofork) shared a video of their no-till garden and the hack they use to protect the soil.

#soilhealth##organicgardening##regenerativegardening##homegrown##gardentips##spadetofork##gardentok##growyourownfood##soilhealth##regenerativeagriculture##organicfarming##nodig ♬ Birds - Kelsie Hendricks @spadetofork No-till gardening is all about working with the soil, not against it. Instead of tilling, we feed the soil from the top down—just like nature does. This protects soil structure, keeps weed seeds buried, builds organic matter, and supports the living soil food web that makes nutrients available to your plants. In this reel, I'm refreshing our established no-till beds for the new season: ✔️ Lightly clearing any surface weeds with a stirrup hoe ✔️ Smoothing the soil without disturbing deeper layers ✔️ Adding an inch of compost to feed the biology ✔️ And topping off the wood chip paths to keep the soil protected No flipping, no disruption—just healthy soil that grows healthy plants. Follow along to see how our no till garden beds perform throughout the season! # #notill

"No-till gardening is all about working with the soil, not against it. Instead of tilling, we feed the soil from the top down — just like nature does," they wrote. "This protects soil structure, keeps weed seeds buried, builds organic matter, and supports the living soil food web that makes nutrients available to your plants."

The video and caption both included step-by-step instructions, which are easy to follow. First, clear any weed seeds that have gotten into the soil and smooth the surface with a stirrup hoe. Then add an inch of compost to the soil. After that, top off the paths in between your beds.

There isn't much to it, making it an easy hack for those wanting to try no-till gardening.

How it's helping

Gardening has many benefits to offer, whether you're growing flowers or food.

Studies have shown that gardeners eat more fiber and engage in more physical activity than non-gardeners, which improves their health and well-being. Additionally, one study from 2020 found that gardening can decrease stress and increase optimism, making it a boon for mental health.

This particular hack can help gardeners ensure that whatever they are planting grows healthy and strong, as this no-till method protects the soil and makes it nutrient-rich. For those growing vegetables with this hack, it could result in bigger and better vegetables that grow more easily, saving you time and money.

Safeguarding your garden's soil via this method offers environmental benefits, too, as the result is an increase in organic matter and soil structure that hasn't been disturbed.

What everyone's saying

Other users touted the practice and had questions about it.

"I have been using the no-dig method on my beds for the last 7-8 years. It is simple and effective," one person said.

Another user asked: "I live in an environment where clay is an issue about a foot down and lots of rocks. Should I still not dig the dirt?" Spade to Fork responded: "We have high-clay soils as well. This method works so well on them."

Yet another TikToker merely commented, "Beautiful."

