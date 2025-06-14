Expert gardener shares simple tips for growing seemingly endless supply of tomatoes: 'Given me a head start'

A TikTok gardener sparked excitement online after sharing his hacks for keeping tomato plants alive through the winter and stretching the harvest season for as long as possible.

Joe (@joesgarden) showed off his bounty of beautiful tomatoes and his greenhouse full of thriving plants, and he shared a few simple tips for creating your own tomato utopia.

The creator explained how to get an entire greenhouse full of plants "by starting with just a few of these cheap little plants from the shops."

Reminding viewers that tomato plant stems can develop their own roots, Joe demonstrated how to save money by growing entirely new plants from the stems of existing ones.

"All you need to do is let a few side shoots develop, then once they are about 6 inches long, snip them off and pop them in some water," he added in an accompanying written post. "After a week or two, they will have roots and can be potted on, to make a free tomato plant."

Additionally, Joe shared his hacks for keeping his favorite varieties of plants alive through winter and extending the harvest season for as long as possible.

"In the past I have successfully kept a few cuttings from my favorite varieties on a windowsill overwinter, which has not only preserved that variety, but has given me a head start the following spring," he explained.

In addition to having your young plants ready to grow as early in the season as possible, you can push the growing season further by using a greenhouse or polytunnel, Joe advised.

Growing your own fruits and vegetables saves money — and not just on groceries. It also saves the cost of getting you and your food to and from the store or having your food delivered.

Plus, home gardening is good for your health and the health of your family. This is because fruits and vegetables picked and eaten at maximum ripeness possess the highest nutritional value.

Once picked, foods rapidly lose nutrients, even if the fruits and vegetables remain stored at refrigerated temperatures. Fruits and vegetables grown in North America can spend up to five days in transit and three days on display before being purchased, according to Diane M. Barrett of the University of California, Davis.

According to Barrett, "Vitamin C losses in vegetables stored at 4°C [39° F] for seven days range from 15% for green peas to 77% for green beans."

Finally, growing your own food and cutting out food transportation can significantly reduce planet-warming pollution. According to the University of Michigan, 10% to 30% of household pollution can be attributed to food, but growing your own fruits and vegetables can reduce the environmental impact of your consumption habits.

As an added bonus, eating homegrown fruits and veggies also reduces single-use packaging.

TikTokers jumped into the comments to applaud Joe's ingenious, money-saving recommendations.

"I didn't know that," said one. "Thank you."

"Thanks for the tip," said another. "I love tomatoes!"

