"… without affecting the flavor profile or the way people experience the tomato."

Tomatoes might become more challenging to grow as temperatures rise. But scientists have discovered something amazing that could help keep your favorite foods thriving.

Researchers at Brown University have discovered what makes some tomatoes naturally heat-resistant, and it could be the key to keeping our food supply stable and delicious, according to ScienceDaily. They studied special tomato varieties from hot climates like the Philippines and Mexico that produce fruit even when temperatures soar.

The research team focused on a crucial moment in tomato growth: when pollen starts growing in the flower. They found that certain tomato varieties, especially one from Tamaulipas, Mexico, can keep growing strong even when the heat is on.

This discovery could help scientists develop ways to make popular tomato varieties — like the Heinz tomatoes in your favorite ketchup — resilient to extreme temperatures.

"Imagine if you could just make a Heinz tomato more resilient to temperature stress without affecting the flavor profile or the way people experience the tomato," says researcher Mark Johnson, a biology professor at Brown University. "That would be a great advantage."

Rising temperatures are expected to reduce crop yields in the coming years. For every 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit increase in seasonal temperatures, we could see crop production drop anywhere from 2.5% to 16%. Thankfully, scientists are already thinking about practical solutions.

Farmers might soon have access to special treatments they can apply to their tomato plants when heat waves are in the forecast. These treatments would help the plants stay strong and keep producing fruit, just like their heat-resistant relatives from warmer climates.

This breakthrough isn't just about keeping tomatoes on your plate. It's part of a larger movement to protect our food supply and reduce the need for resource-intensive farming practices. By making our existing crops more resilient, we can grow healthier food with less waste and fewer resources.

While we might not see these super-resilient tomatoes in stores tomorrow, scientists are working hard to bring this solution to farms nationwide. In the meantime, you can support sustainable farming by choosing locally grown produce and learning about climate-smart agriculture in your community.

