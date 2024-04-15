Garden expert demonstrates simple hack for 'unlimited supply' of perennials: 'Free plants [are] always a good idea'

"You can multiply your plants and grow an unlimited supply … from a single stem."

It is easy to create an endless supply of plants with this trick.

The scoop

On TikTok, The Cottage Peach (@thecottagepeach) demonstrated how to easily propagate perennials with just a cup of water.

To try this trick yourself, start by: "Pick[ing] a soft springy branch that is just beginning to turn from green to brown. Cut your branch into four- to six-inch pieces. Place the clipping cut side down in the water. Put the jar in a sunny area for six to eight weeks."

If you're looking for stronger plants, she shares another method using soil instead of water. The Cottage Peach noted that this trick doesn't work for every plant, so be sure to double-check before cutting up your precious stems, although she also encourages you to experiment and try something new.

How it's helping

Growing plants from seeds — planting, germinating, and nurturing — can be a time-consuming process spanning months. By starting with cuttings instead of seeds, you can save some time. You'll also save money on seeds by using what you already have: stems.

Although gardening can take effort, it's time well spent, as it's proved to make people happier and healthier.

Better Homes and Gardens reported many benefits to gardening: stress relief and improved mood and a boost of self-esteem and belonging, as well as a potentially lowered risk of dementia, heart disease, and diabetes.

Want to start gardening? The Cool Down has got you covered. Explore our guide to growing your own food.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters were curious about the types of plants that grow using this method.

One user asked, "What are the best plants to do this with?"

The Cottage Peach replied: "Perennial shrub-like plants usually work well. As well as tomatoes and some flowers."

Another user said that they "[grew] a dahlia last year with the dirt method but I'm about to go get some cuttings now."

Whether you plant tried-and-true perennial cuttings or experiment with something new, The Cottage Peach says, "Free plants [are] always a good idea."

