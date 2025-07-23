Gardening expert shares simple tips to grow seemingly endless supply of popular produce: 'It's actually lower-maintenance'

Don't toss green onion bulbs — you can grow an infinite scallion supply from those scraps.

Reducing food waste can be tons of fun, and this TikToker wants to make the process easier than ever. Gardening Indoors (@gardeningindoors) shared her preferred method of growing green onions, and it's incredibly simple to do at home.

"My favorite method for regrowing green onions is putting them in potting soil," she explains. "This is gonna provide essential nutrients, and believe it or not, it's actually lower-maintenance than keeping them in water."

Green onions, also known as scallions, are typically regrown in a cup of water. To avoid keeping a cup of slimy, smelly water on your counter, the water should be changed every other day. Because of the frequent water changes, this is a more high-maintenance way of growing green onions.

Gardening Indoors suggests planting the bulbs in soil instead, as they'll thrive for longer than in water. With access to nutritious soil, the green onions will grow strong roots and can easily be transplanted into a garden later on. Once the onions start to regrow their shoots, simply snip off what you need when you need it, and enjoy green onions for as long as you'd like.

"When properly cared for, they can continue to regrow for months and will always be on hand when you need them," she says.

Don't splurge on herbs you can easily grow at home — many, including basil, rosemary, and thyme, can thrive right on your countertop.

Growing your own food allows you to harvest fresh, organic produce straight from the source. Not only do you get to enjoy delicious, nutritious food, but growing your own food can do wonders for your mental and physical health, too. People who garden regularly are happier, less stressed, and physically healthier. Gardening lowers the risk of certain diseases, such as dementia, diabetes, and heart disease.

Whether you're a novice gardener with a countertop supply of herbs or a green thumb with a self-sustaining acre of land, growing your own food is a great way to minimize your carbon footprint, reduce food waste, stay happy and healthy, and have fun.

Commenters were eager to try this trick out, with one user calling it an "infinite green onion glitch."

"I grew some [and] they got big [so I] put them outside and they bloomed," another shared. "… I always have green onions now."

"I've been growing the same five green onions I got from the store in my garden for 3 years," a third wrote.

