Woman shares genius hack for endless green onions: 'It's like free money'

A TikToker shared a genius way to get a plethora of green onions and save money in the process.

The scoop

TikToker Jessica Clifton (@jess.cliftonn) explained that you can essentially keep green onions alive in water indefinitely and harvest their growth occasionally to keep them growing, giving you a virtually unlimited supply.

They said that the onions had been in the water for "like six days" and had already grown to close to a foot long. Jessica added that they cut the onions off at the edge of the jar, and they just keep growing.

"I replace the water every three days, and I like rinse off the roots," the creator said. "Do not forget to change the water. It'll smell."

"It's like free money," they added.

How it's working

This hack is a fantastic way to grow your own food and save money at the same time. You have a practically endless supply of delicious green onions at your fingertips to use in any recipe you want.

Growing your own food is a fantastic way to save money and help the planet. Agriculture accounts for a substantial amount of food waste each year, as crops that don't meet aesthetic standards are thrown away.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 30% of food in the country goes uneaten at the consumer and retail level, while loss of food at the farm level isn't tracked as meticulously.

By growing your own food, you can reduce the amount of food that gets wasted and winds up in landfills, which can reduce your carbon footprint as we try to cool our heating planet.

What people are saying

Commenters were thrilled by this genius idea.

"I do the same," one said. "It makes me so happy to see it grow and grow every time."

"Wow I had no idea!" another said. "I'm doing this."

"Love this!" another said. "I do this with so many veggies."

