Dumpster diver sparks outrage after recording local store's trash bins after Christmas: 'Such a waste'

Grocery stores commonly throw away food due to expired items, overstock, and consumer demand.

However, one dumpster diver called out her local grocery store for throwing away an excess of snacks just because the Christmas holiday had passed.

What's happening?

TikToker and dumpster diving expert GlamourDDive (@glamourddive) recently shared a video of her "shocking jackpot" after Christmas.

In the dumpster behind her local grocery store, she found countless packages of Peppridge Farm stuffing and butter cookies, as well as Snyder's pretzels.

She did this dumpster dive on the day after Christmas, and none of the items she found expired until 2026. The packaged goods were all Christmas-themed, but were likely still safe and usable in the new year.

"I'm going to grab what I can out and donate it because that is such a waste," GlamourDDive says.

She fills her trunk with unopened food packages, but she says that what she could fit inside wasn't even a quarter of what was in the dumpster.

Why is grocery food waste important?

Grocery store food waste is a problem because it impacts our planet's resources and the environment.

Approximately 33% of food is wasted in the U.S. each year. Wasting food squanders away valuable resources required to produce, transport, and prepare it. Wasted food typically ends up in landfills, where it contributes to pollution that impacts our global climate.

Despite substantial food waste, many people remain food insecure. By reducing food waste in our world today, we can ensure that resources are more available to those who genuinely need them.

Considering that Americans throw approximately $1,200 of food into the trash each year, you can also save significantly on your grocery bills by shopping smarter and properly preserving what you buy.

Are grocery stores doing anything about this?

Although GlamourDDive didn't disclose the name or location of the specific store where she was dumpster diving, many grocery stores are taking action to reduce food waste.

For example, Albertsons, Trader Joe's, and Kroger have implemented policies to reduce food waste and donate surplus food to people in need.

Stores can improve their food-waste reduction strategies by converting excess food into useful products, such as compost and animal feed. Grocers can also donate unsold items to local food banks, shelters, and farmers.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

However, addressing food waste begins at home before you even head to the grocery store.

To reduce grocery costs and contribute to a more sustainable planet, always make a shopping list before you go to the store. Additionally, consider services that offer food at reduced prices, such as Flashfood, Too Good To Go, and Martie.

You can also curb your personal food waste and set an example for others by learning to grow your own food and composting food scraps.

If you feel inspired by GlamourDDive's video, you could even try dumpster diving to rescue and repurpose usable food in your area. It may also be helpful to discuss your food waste concerns with a manager at your local grocery store to raise awareness of the issue.

