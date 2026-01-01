Food reporter shares the money-saving hack she uses to score deals on grocery staples: 'Half the price of the grocery store'

If you're tired of spending all your hard-earned cash on groceries, check out this food reporter's simple hack that will take some of the pressure off your wallet.

The scoop

Buying food doesn't have to be expensive. In fact, there are plenty of online grocery stores now that offer affordable, healthy items that can be much cheaper than retail.

One of these grocers is Martie, a discount retailer that sells overstock, surplus, and near-best-by goods. Its pantry staples, snacks, and household goods' prices are significantly reduced (up to 80% off brand-name items). The online store aims to help shoppers save money and reduce food waste.

The U.S. wastes around 30-40% of food supplies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Retailers like Martie are important in combating food loss and rescuing items that would have likely gone to landfills.

A food reporter at Eater revealed that Martie has helped them save on jams, pastas, almond butter, ramen noodles, and more. They described the company as a "high-end version of the Marshall's food aisle." They even reported spending much less than they would have at a conventional grocery store.

"What clinched my first order was the fact that Martie had my absolute favorite cookies — Annie's birthday cake bunny grahams — for half the price of the grocery store," the writer, Bettina Makalintal, added.

How it's helping

Shopping with Martie can save you tons of money and a trip to the store.

Stores like this can help keep food out of landfills, which produce pollution that overheats our planets. Consuming food instead of trashing it means that the resources used to make it (like water, fertilizer, labor, and electricity) don't go to waste.

Martie also donates $5 of food with each order to the North Texas Food Bank. With so many people experiencing food insecurity while food is thrown out, this ensures that both your pantry and heart stay full.

What everyone's saying

If you want more affordable groceries while helping to fight food waste, Martie is your go-to grocer. Many Reddit users would agree.

"I've shopped with Martie for years and have seen their inventory increase and their categories expand," one person said in the r/EatCheapandHealthy subreddit. "I get products you'd otherwise find at Wholefoods or other fancy stores at half the price."

"Martie has done me well and Ive scored quite a bit on supplements and beverages," another shared in r/povertyfinance. "Haven't tried many of the other items on their site but I did get my partner a duvet cover that we both love. … Their beverages and supplements are pretty awesome if you're looking to try out new things."

