Mom shares mind-blowing life hack she uses to get groceries half off: 'You let the secret out'

It's no secret that grocery bills have continued to climb for most Americans. Luckily, there are little-known hacks out there that can help you get the most bang for your buck while also reducing food waste in the country.

The scoop

TikToker and homesteading mom Dominique Raether (@homesteadingfor3) highlighted the usefulness of Flashfoods, an app that can help stretch anyone's grocery budget.

"My mind is blown by how many different things I got today," Raether said in the post. She showed off their entire score of grocery items, including pork tenderloins, bagels, and packs of chicken breasts.

Altogether, her grocery bill came out to just $55. "Would have been double without these discounts," Raether added. "So I'm going to freeze everything and then as I need it I'll just let it thaw the same morning."

How it's helping

While availability varies depending on your region, the Flashfood app connects users with grocery stores selling discounted food items, often at a fraction of the original retail price. Most of these items are nearing their best-by dates or are surplus items that stores won't be able to sell at retail price. Users can browse and purchase these deals directly through the app and then pick up their orders in-store.

Much like Flashfood, other programs are designed to ensure that food isn't wasted while helping to keep some extra cash in your pocket. The Martie app is perfect for anyone interested in reducing their grocery costs while keeping perfectly good food out of the trash. Martie offers highly discounted groceries and essentials, with up to 80% off brand-name items.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, between 30 to 40% of the entire food supply is wasted. Not only does this result in the loss of billions of dollars, but it also contributes to food insecurity for millions of people across the country.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, other TikTok users shared their thoughts on the money-saving app.

"You let the secret out," one user wrote. "The food I'm able to make for my family because of this app makes it seem like we make bank."

"Used it today in Indiana at Walmart. This is amazing," another commenter noted.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.