The Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed an unsettling trend that Americans already suspected to be true: Grocery prices are continuing to rise.

What's happening?

WPTV, which covers Florida's Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, examined data in January. The NBC affiliate found "food at home" prices rose 2.4% overall compared to a year ago, with staples such as beef and coffee up by more than 20%.

"Over the last five years, grocery prices have risen about 26% in total," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate. "... These are big jumps, and we can't help but notice because these are things that we buy every week or sometimes even every day."

Shoppers at a West Palm Beach grocery store told WPTV that they weren't surprised. "I've noticed that the prices are, in general, higher," one person said.

Why is this important?

Shortages due to disease and crop losses can drive prices higher. For example, bird flu outbreaks have contributed to soaring egg prices since 2022, though prices are down 28% compared to one year ago, according to WPTV.

Extreme weather is another significant factor. In Maine, early rainfall followed by a flash drought led to millions of dollars in losses. However, food in general isn't in short supply in the United States. In fact, the Department of Agriculture estimates that 30-40% of the country's food goes to waste.

This waste, when it breaks down, produces polluting gases such as methane. While methane is a natural byproduct of decomposition, an overabundance of it from unsustainable practices has become a major problem because its warming effect is about 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide's.

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, increasing the risk of extreme weather that destroys crops — and strains household budgets. If you're interested in reducing grocery costs, Martie offers up to 80% off brand-name goods.

What's being done about this?

At least one factor contributing to high food prices won't be resolved anytime soon. "When I talk to people, I hear a lot of, 'When are prices going back to 2019 levels?' Unfortunately, as we know, inflation doesn't work that way; prices are still growing," Rossman told WPTV.

Shopping smarter, however, could help you stay within your budget. Rossman recommended sticking to a grocery list and tracking which stores have the best prices on certain products.

Meanwhile, Martie could help you snag essentials and treats while helping the planet. It sells overstock and surplus inventory, putting items that would otherwise go to waste in your hands at highly discounted rates.

