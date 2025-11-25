Farmers issue warning as crucial food crop becomes nearly impossible to grow: 'At least a 50% drop in overall production'

Costs are eventually passed on to the average consumer.

Echoing a familiar fate shared by many farmers globally this year, grape farmers in India have projected at least a 50% decline in grape production due to adverse weather, the Times of India reported.

What's happening?

The Maharashtra region, one of India's largest grape-producing states, experienced a wetter-than-average monsoon season this year. Since June, Maharashtra has received 996.7 millimeters, or about 39 inches, of rain this monsoon season, which is 104% above average, according to a Humanitarian Aid International fact sheet.

The excessive rainfall has submerged 94 villages across 7 blocks, impacted 58,000 households, killed thousands of animals, and damaged over 7 million acres of farmland in the Maharashtra region, according to Humanitarian Aid International.

Grapes were one of the crop groups affected by the excess precipitation.

According to the Times of India, the Nashik district — known as the wine capital of India — usually produces 1.5 million tonnes (1.7 million tons) of grapes during the production season. However, rain and overcast weather have presented less-than-ideal growing conditions for these grapes, which may have halved the harvest, reducing it to 700,000 tonnes (770,000 tons) by the harvest end.

"In a typical year, one acre with 900 grapevines yields around 35,000-36,000 bunches. This year, however, we're barely seeing 1,000 bunches per acre," said Arvind Bhalero, a grape farmer from Vadner Bhairav, according to the Times of India.

Pumpkin farmers in Ontario have experienced similar disappointing yields on their pumpkin farms, with yield losses as high as 70%.

"We anticipate at least a 50% drop in overall production this season," projected Kailas Bhosle, president of Maharashtra Rajya Draksha Bagayatdar Sangh, a state-level association representing grape farmers in Maharashtra, according to the Times of India.

Why are reduced crop yields important?

Adverse or extreme weather conditions can cause excessive stress to grapevines, which can result in diseased or damaged fruits or leaves, yielding lower- or inconsistent-quality grapes. A 50% grape production decline can take a massive toll on the $385 billion global wine industry, raising production costs that are eventually passed on to the average consumer.

Grapes, however, aren't the only food crop impacted by adverse or extreme weather conditions.

In Britain, barley harvests have suffered a 14% decline due to drastic and unpredictable changes in weather patterns. Farmers in Ukraine are taking a huge loss on pears, losing as much as 40% of their crops due to unexpected frosts earlier this year in May.

Reduced crop yields represent financial losses and increased pressure for farmers, and more expensive groceries for the average consumer. These losses may also encourage more habitat destruction to increase crop success, taking away wildlife habitats to develop agricultural fields.

What's being done about reduced crop yields?

Data shows that extreme weather conditions, caused by rising global temperatures, are becoming more frequent and intense. If the crop losses that farmers have suffered from this year are any indication of what's in store for the coming seasons, we must prepare farmers to circumvent the crisis.

On top of calling on governments to help subsidize agricultural losses, softening the blow for farmers, researchers and scientists can play an important role in managing crop success. Scientists have been studying how to modify food crops, like tomatoes and rice, to be more resilient in the face of extreme weather.

