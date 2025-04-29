  • Food Food

Shoppers warned after major recall hits popular snack: 'Particularly alarming'

Officials advised consumers to seek medical care if they experience symptoms.

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
Photo Credit: iStock

A pair of popular supermarket chains in Germany will allow customers to return recalled food items without a receipt after two worrying incidents raised concerns about public health. Yet experts warn the threat isn't over for people who purchase processed food.  

What's happening?

As detailed by The Pinnacle Gazette, retailers pulled Carl Wilhelm Clasen GmbH's organic chickpea flour and Izico Deutschland GmbH's chili cheese nuggets from shelves after learning the former was contaminated with salmonella and the latter contained plastic fragments. 

Major supermarkets Edeka and Rewe are urging shoppers to return the impacted products to their stores, even if they don't have a receipt. 

According to the report, the recalls of Ja! Chili Cheese Nuggets and Gut&Günstig Chili Cheese Nuggets were "particularly alarming" because plastic fragments can cause internal injuries and have life-threatening consequences. 

Officials also advise consumers who purchased and ate batch 11131/250401001 of the organic chickpea flour to seek medical care if they experience symptoms of salmonella poisoning, including diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and malaise. 

Why is this important?

Our food systems' reliance on plastic packaging is a major part of a looming public health crisis. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The United States also recently experienced a recall after the manufacturer of a popular bratwurst brand found the sausages may have been contaminated with plastic. 

However, with recalls at a five-year high in 2024 due to plastic contamination, the issue extends beyond the immediate danger of encountering plastic after a manufacturing accident.

Plastics are typically derived from asthma-linked dirty fuels that release heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, and the world generates more than 440 million tons of plastic waste each year. 

Now, plastic is all around us — even in the air we breathe. 

Researchers are still investigating how exposure to microplastics impacts human health, but their findings are alarming. 

Studies have linked the particles, which can build up in our bodies over time, to a range of health complications, including reproductive difficulties, cancer, dementia, and heart disease

What can be done about this?

Following the recalls in Germany, health experts reminded consumers to stay vigilant when purchasing processed foods, per the Gazette. They also said the situation underscored why robust food safety regulations are necessary to safeguard public health. 

In the U.S., several states have passed legislation to ban certain types of plastic food containers — known to contain toxic substances — including Styrofoam and polystyrene. Researchers are also developing edible, plastic-free produce wrap. 

You can limit your exposure to plastic at home by ditching plastic storage in favor of reusable silicone containers. Other ways to use less plastic include shopping with durable cloth grocery bags and saying goodbye to single-use plastic water bottles

If you want to advocate for stricter food safety regulations, you can make your voice heard by contacting your representatives.

