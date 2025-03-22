Scientists make disturbing discovery after examining the lungs of wild birds: 'Our research highlights an urgent need'

According to research from scientists at the University of Texas at Arlington and partners in China, plastic particles floating in the air are getting stuck in wild birds' lungs, making them sick and raising red flags about dangers to people breathing the same air.

What's happening?

The study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials and summarized by the Houston Chronicle, measured over 400 microplastic particles per gram of lung tissue in wild birds.

Most of these invisible bits are about the size of a human skin cell, with the main culprits being chlorinated polyethylene from cable industries and synthetic rubber used in tires.

"Results suggest that most bird lungs in the study are at elevated risk of harm from microplastics exposure, which could potentially damage bird physiological functions and ecological balance," the academic paper stated.

"Birds serve as important indicators of environmental conditions," said Shane DuBay, an assistant professor at UT Arlington and the U.S.-based collaborator on the study. "Our research highlights an urgent need to address plastic pollution in our environments, as these contaminants can have far-reaching impacts on ecosystem health, as well as human health."

Researchers found that bigger birds, meat-eaters, and land-based species showed the worst contamination levels.

Why are microplastics concerning?

The air we breathe is increasingly filled with these tiny plastic fragments that break off from larger waste. They're so small that most are invisible, yet they pile up in the lungs, where they can cause serious health problems.

In humans, high concentrations of these particles are connected to inflammation, cancer, fertility problems, and illnesses affecting the heart, lungs, digestion, and brain function.

Birds make perfect warning signs because they live in the same places we do. When they're struggling with plastic-filled lungs, it suggests we're likely breathing in the same dangerous particles.

This health risk adds to growing concerns about plastic waste choking rivers, lakes, and oceans while these items, designed to last for centuries, continue breaking down into ever-smaller pieces rather than decomposing.

What can I do to help reduce microplastics?

You can take simple steps to reduce the plastic particles you release into the environment.

Start with your wardrobe. Choose natural fiber clothing instead of synthetic fabrics since the latter shed tiny plastic bits during a wash cycle. Adding a filter to your washing machine helps catch these microfibers before they escape into waterways.

Keeping reusable alternatives handy makes skipping single-use plastic items, like water bottles, straws, and grocery bags, easy. When shopping for personal care products, check the ingredients and avoid those containing plastic microbeads (often listed as polyethylene, polypropylene, or nylon).

Supporting brands that use plastic alternatives such as bamboo, glass, and stainless steel for everyday products sends a message that consumers want better options.

You could also make trash pickup a part of your outdoor activities. Every piece of plastic prevented from breaking down means fewer microplastics in our shared air.

Your voice matters, too. Speak up for better plastic waste management by attending town halls or joining community cleanup efforts.

