Former 'Great British Bake Off' winner sparks excitement with kitchen hack: 'Great idea'

One fan-favorite winner of the Great British Bake Off shared one of their favorite ways to preserve garlic.

The scoop

Nancy Birtwhistle (@nancy_birtwhistle) shares home tips and cooking recommendations with more than 40,000 followers on TikTok. In one clip, they got a great deal on garlic but were concerned that it would sprout before they were able to use it. Luckily, Nancy knows how to keep garlic from going bad.

If you have a head of garlic that is nearing the end of its life, try this storage technique.

To start, you will need to break up your garlic into cloves. All these cloves can then be placed into a bowl or jar that can be closed. Shake the cloves vigorously, and the skins should slip off easily. Set the skins to the side and place the cloves into airtight jars. Pop your garlic in the freezer and defrost as needed.

With the garlic skins you set aside, you can make a simple garlic powder seasoning.

Nancy wrote, "Garlic skins - not only flavorsome, they also provide an excellent source of Vitamins A, C and numerous antioxidants."

How it's helping

The average American family tosses around $1,500 worth of groceries in the trash every year. Tips like this can help you save money and avoid food waste. Using the freezer is one of the best ways to keep your food fresh longer.

You can use recycled glass jars to store everything from sauce to berries in your freezer. Preserving your food not only means your dollar goes further but also helps reduce your impact on the planet.

Carbon may make more headlines, but lesser-known methane is an even more powerful planet-warming gas. When organic material like food ends up in landfills and starts to break down, it releases tons of methane. According to the EPA, "Municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States."

What everyone's saying

TikTokers loved this great way to save garlic.

"I never thought to keep the skins and use them dried as seasoning!!! love that idea," wrote one person.

Someone else added, "Great idea."

Another commenter was excited to try it, saying, "Never knew you could freeze garlic."

