Mom shares money-saving hack to keep fresh fruit from going bad: 'It's so easy'

Keeping your food fresh can feel like much too hard a task at times. One sustainability vlogger on Instagram recently reminded followers that freezing is a great way to do it, even for foods you may not normally think of putting in the freezer.

The scoop

Ashley Renne Nsonwu (@heyashleyrenne) shares sustainability tips and family recipes with her nearly 150,000 followers. In one clip, Ashley explains her favorite method to freeze fruit. By freezing blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, you can prevent them from rotting in your fridge.

"Freezing fruit is my sustainability hack for reducing food waste and saving money! It's so easy," she wrote in the caption.

The process is quite simple, but you will have to have some space in your freezer. To start, clean and dry the fruit you want to freeze. Once your fruit is prepped, spread it out on a sheet pan so that they aren't touching. "Otherwise they'll clump when freezing," she explained.

When your fruit is fully frozen, transfer it to a smaller reusable container. They will stay fresh in the freezer for several months and can be used in smoothies, jams, or your favorite recipe. Ashley reminds viewers to check their fridge for any food that can be frozen before it goes bad.

How it's helping

Tips like this help prevent food waste and keep more money in your pockets. Many American families waste up to $1,500 worth of food by sending it to the landfill. Keeping your food fresh longer and doing more with your leftovers will also save you time by reducing your trips to the grocery store.

Food waste is a massive issue in the United States, with around a third of our food system going to waste. "Based on estimates from USDA's Economic Research Service of 31% food loss at the retail and consumer levels, corresponded to approximately 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010," the department noted.

While the economic realities are dire, one of the biggest issues with food waste is what happens when organic material breaks down in the landfill. During decomposition, organic waste gives off a gas called methane that is much more potent than carbon when it comes to trapping heat. According to the EPA, "Municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills are the third-largest source of human-related methane emissions in the United States."

What people are saying

Commenters were excited to give this tip a go.

"You are a good teacher," wrote one person.

Someone else added, "Omg, will try!"

