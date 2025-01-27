Woman shares simple hack that upgraded her cooking game without wasting a dime: 'Thanks for sharing the cream!'

Grocery shopping is a universal necessity, and while food is obviously an essential life source, it often goes to waste. Whether a person lives alone or with a big family, perishables in the home will inevitably go bad. This truth not only fills landfills with food waste, but it also takes valuable money from consumers' pockets.

For this reason, resources such as Flashfood, Misfits Market, and Too Good To Go exist. These sustainable food companies play their role in reducing food waste and lowering food prices on a large scale, but everyday consumers, too, can help the environment and their pockets with simple kitchen hacks such as this one, which makes the most of extra heavy whipping cream.

The scoop

TikToker Will Cook for Cake (@willcookforcake) shared this hack to reduce food waste in the home.

It's an easy one. With the simple purchase of a reusable ice cube tray, the average consumer can save time and money in the kitchen while also making a positive impact on the environment.

To avoid waste, Will Cook for Cake froze heavy whipping cream in an ice cube tray to keep it for later use.

"Getting this reusable ice cube tray has been awesome to save ingredients," she said.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Food hacks in the home such as this one can extend the lifespans of kitchen items including heavy whipping cream, a perishable typically bought as an ingredient. Such goods — usually used in small amounts — often go bad before consumers can get their money's worth.

How it's working

Americans waste over $473 billion of food, according to Feeding America. When food goes to waste, so does hard-earned money.

Roughly 40% of all food bought in the United States ends up in landfills. By freezing food that will not be used soon, consumers save themselves time, ensure they are making use of all groceries they purchase, and reduce their carbon footprints.

Food waste is responsible for 8% of all global carbon emissions. Grocery items that are not put to use take up most of the space in landfills, wasting not only consumer money but also necessary resources such as water, fuel, and fertilizer from the production and transportation processes.

This useless waste, however, can be prevented for canny consumers who take the time to freeze perishable grocery items to prolong their dates of expiration.

What people are saying

The helpful cooking hack shared by Will Cook for Cake can be used or tweaked by anyone looking to lower their grocery budget.

Food waste is relatable. It happens in every household, so the people who commented on the post welcomed her "so smart" hack with gracious arms.

"Thank you! I never use a full thing of heavy whipping cream!" one TikToker wrote.

Another chimed in with other ways this hack can be used, saying: "Thanks for sharing the cream! I do this with fresh citrus juice and stock and it works great!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.