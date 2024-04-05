Chef shares how you can hit the 'jackpot for savings' with easy food storage tip: 'Keeps for 12 months and will taste fresh'

Found an unbeatable deal at the grocery store? This TikTok chef suggests taking advantage and filling your freezer.

The scoop

Chef Alison (@itschefalison) wants you to get the most bang for your buck — so go buy that item on sale.

Alison's TikTok tip for saving money on groceries: "When things you can preserve go on sale, stock up on them."

"Toss butter in freezer," Alison wrote in the caption. "Keeps for 12 months and will taste fresh!"

Alison, whose account also carries the nickname "No Food Waste," said she bought six packages of Challenge butter — normally almost $7 each — for just $2 a box. What would've cost her over $40 instead cost her just $12, and she'll have butter for months.

How it's helping

Buying items that can be frozen when they're on sale is a great way to save money and reduce waste. By freezing these items, like meat, bread, or sauce, you're extending their shelf life and allowing yourself to enjoy them at your own pace without fear of expiration.

Of course, there is a cost associated with operating a freezer, but if your use of this hack is restricted to available freezer space that would otherwise go unused (rather than operating an extra freezer for the sole purpose of storing items bought on sale), it does not actually cost you more to occupy that preexisting freezer space. In fact, experts have said an empty fridge or freezer can actually cost slightly more to operate.

It's generally how often you have the door open that will cost you a bit, so as a bonus tip, keep those frequently needed items closer to the front for quicker access, and store your extra packages of butter in the back.

Households often buy too much, serve too much, and save too little, resulting in food waste. Reducing your food waste can save you a ton of money. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that "each year, the average American family of four loses $1,500 to uneaten food."

This loss is entirely preventable, and if you're looking to cut down on waste and save some cash, you're in luck — there are many organizations that'll help you do both.

One organization, FlashFood, allows shoppers to save money on food that's approaching a "best before" date. TooGoodToGo works in a similar way, letting customers buy unsold food online and businesses sell food that's about to expire.

The Cool Down can help, too. We've got guides to help keep your food fresh for longer and tips on making the most out of your leftovers.

What everyone's saying

Some commenters had no idea butter could be frozen, and many were jealous of Alison's incredible butter price — just $2.

One user commented: "Anything you can freeze is a jackpot for savings!"

"Such a steal," another said. "Never knew you could freeze them!"

