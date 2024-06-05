Study shows altering single food group in your diet could increase life expectancy: 'The benefits cannot be understated'

It's not easy to convince meat lovers to reduce their intake of some of their favorite foods, but a recent study could be enough to change their minds.

Earlier this year, Forbes Health published its findings on the benefits of incorporating more plants into your diet. The report stated that "research continually links eating more plants overall to increased health and a longer lifespan."

In essence, following an old directive from your parents to eat fruits and vegetables can lead to a longer life expectancy.

"The benefits cannot be understated, and it's critical that Americans increase their intake of fruits and veggies," Mascha Davis, a registered dietitian nutritionist, a Forbes Health Advisory Board member, and founder of Nomadista Nutrition, told Forbes.

Davis added that plants contain "high amounts of key nutrients such as essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber, which help with immunity, longevity and overall health." By increasing your plant intake, you're increasing your protection against potentially devastating medical conditions.

Taylor Wallace, Ph.D., who's also a Forbes Health Advisory Board member and works as CEO of the Think Healthy Group and as an adjunct associate professor in the nutrition science department at Tufts University, said that consuming a healthy balance of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, nuts, and seeds "has been associated with improved health outcomes, including but not limited to reduced risks of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer, cognitive decline with aging and obesity."

Unfortunately, many Americans struggle to meet the recommended intake of fruits and vegetables in their daily lives. The report stated that the USDA established dietary guidelines for 2020-2025 that recommend adults "should be getting 1.5 to 2 cup-equivalents of fruits and 2 to 3 cup-equivalents of vegetables daily."

However, a 2019 CDC survey found that only 12.3% of U.S. adults met their recommended intake of fruits, and only 10% met their recommended vegetable intake. It's imperative that those figures improve, as research has proven the incredible benefits of a plant-forward diet, including reducing heat-generating pollution, improving food security, and restoring biodiversity.

Similarly, a joint study by McGill University and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine found that substituting plant-based alternatives for even half of your red or processed meat intake could extend your lifespan by nearly nine months.

Forbes Health also provided guidelines for cost-effective ways to add more plants to your diet, such as trying out Meatless Mondays and opting for frozen produce as an affordable way to make your food go farther. Our guide to eating more vegetables will also be helpful on your journey to cleaner eating and healthier living.

