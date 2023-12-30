TikToker sparks outrage online after partaking in ‘disgusting’ trend: ‘This just feels like it should be illegal’

“It’s disgusting and these people need to be shamed!”

There has been an unfortunate trend on TikTok to basically just make a big mess and waste a bunch of food for likes. A Redditor shared one such example to r/StupidFood, where it continued to spark outrage.

In the video, a TikToker poured four family-sized cereal boxes into a kiddie pool, followed by six gallons of milk. The creator takes one bite, and the video ends.

The post is captioned “The gluttonous waste,” and viewers can clearly see the waste happening here. While we do not know what happens after the video ends, it’s unlikely the TikToker consumed all that cereal.

This type of video falls into the all too common category of rage bait. According to Business Insider, “For TikTokers, clicks are currency, and it doesn’t matter how they get them.” The website reported that social media users share content more widely when it elicits rage or disgust rather than joy.

Luckily, there have been creators who have seen the errors in their ways. Wasil Daoud used to post this type of gluttonously wasteful content but now makes food for the unhoused in his neighborhood — not just a mess.

Food waste is a massive problem in the United States, with the average family disposing of $1,500 worth of food a year. Fortunately, we have tons of tips and tricks to help you save money and cut down on wasted food this year.

Unsurprisingly, commenters on Reddit weren’t too pleased with the food waste showcased in the shared post. One person said, “That’s so sad. Wasting food shouldn’t be a trend.”

Another commented, “I know there’s no laws against food waste like this, but this just feels like it should be illegal. We have people starving across the country and these social media goons waste food for clout. It’s disgusting and these people need to be shamed!”

