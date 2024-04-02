Photo of unsold food inside university kitchen sparks conversation online: 'We throw out a lot of food'

One Redditor just showed the internet what a difference a single institution can make when it decides to fight back against food waste.

"Here's what 274.6 lbs. of recovered food waste looks like," the Redditor posted on r/pics. "This is food that used to get thrown out every night! Instead, it was packaged up and will be donated to local shelters and schools. Instead of feeding landfills, let's feed our community!" They finished with the hashtag "StopHunger."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo, taken in the kitchen at their university, showed 20 huge serving trays piled full of food, mostly entrées.

"What was donated?" one commenter asked. "It looks delicious."

"LOTS of curry chicken. Jerk chicken, jerk pork, rice and beans, [and] mac and cheese. All delicious!" the original poster replied.

According to the OP, nearly 300 pounds of wasted food is par for the course in a facility that feeds 15,000 people daily.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Can confirm. I work in a kitchen. We throw out A LOT of food," a commenter said. "Like 'can feed many families' amounts of food."

When that happens, it means people go hungry when they could just as easily be fed. It can also drive prices up for those who buy food from the establishment since businesses pay for the extra waste.

All that food waste is hard on the environment too. One commenter broke down the impact.

🗣️ What's the most common reason you end up throwing away food?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"When we waste food, we also waste all the energy and water it takes to grow, harvest, transport, and package it," they said. "And if food goes to the landfill and rots, it produces methane — a greenhouse gas even more potent than carbon dioxide. About 11% of all the greenhouse gas emissions that come from the food system could be reduced if we stop wasting food."

Thankfully, stores, restaurants, and other large kitchens have options for their excess food. Apps such as Too Good To Go can help them sell items at a discount before they go bad, and donation is an option for food that has been kept safely. If something is spoiled, it can be turned into compost to grow new food.

"In Vegas the buffet waste gets upgraded into bacon," one commenter said, referring to a program to turn uneaten food into pig feed.

"Yup! This is actually considered the next best thing after donating," the original poster replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.