Anonymous insiders issue dire warning over looming threat to food supply: 'Like none other we have seen'

The global food and drink industry is in serious trouble, and experts say things are only getting worse. Rising costs, extreme weather, and climate-related crop failures are pushing farmers and producers to the brink — and threatening what ends up on our plates.

What's happening?

An anonymous group of food industry insiders known as Track x Food issued a warning regarding a crisis unfolding across the sector.

"We are releasing this Memo because we have reached a moment of threat to food security like none other we have seen. Yield, quality, and predictability of supply from many of our most critical sourcing regions is not something we will be able to rely upon over the coming years," the memo states.

The food and drink manufacturing industry has been hit hard by soil health, water scarcity, global heating, and extreme weather events, according to Track x Food.

In the United Kingdom, extreme weather, including heavy rainfall followed by unusually dry conditions, has made it difficult to grow staple crops such as potatoes and carrots, with much of the 2024 harvest delayed or lost due to waterlogged fields.

Globally, similar climate-related challenges are causing lower yields and higher costs.

"Environmental degradation and climate change are the key reasons that we are facing the insecurity ahead of us," says the memo.

Why is this so concerning?

The overheating of our planet directly impacts our crops and those who depend on them for their food and livelihood. Farmers face unpredictable weather, water scarcity, and extreme conditions that affect crop yields, making it harder to grow the food we rely on.

This disruption drives up food prices, putting basic groceries out of reach for many. It's not just about higher costs; it's a crisis of food security.

Track x Food's memo echoes recent global food crises, including extreme weather destroying months of crop production in Cyprus and shrinking pollinator populations putting our food supply at risk.

What's being done about it?

Some investment firms have acknowledged the memo's concerns and are encouraging others to follow suit.

"We urge our colleagues in the investment industry to leverage their unique capabilities as investors to address this otherwise intractable sustainable challenge," said Amy Browne, director of stewardship at CCLA Investment Management, per FoodNavigator.

On a larger scale, more producers are turning to resilient methods such as regenerative farming and water-smart irrigation to support ecosystem health.

The best thing individuals can do for food systems is support local, seasonal, and climate-friendly food. Additionally, reducing food waste, growing your own food, and advocating for sustainable farming policies can make a big difference.

