Expert warns of one major factor driving cost of food skyward: 'Not going to change'

Whether it's your morning coffee or a splash of olive oil on your salad, the cost of everyday staples has quietly crept up. A recent Newstalk interview highlighted a surprising reason, and it's not going away anytime soon.

What's happening?

In Ireland, food inflation recently climbed to 5%, compared with overall inflation of just 1.4%, according to consumer expert Sinéad Ryan in a Newstalk interview on "Lunchtime Live."

That difference adds up fast, with Ryan estimating it's "adding €400 a year to the family grocery shop."

She explained that shifting weather patterns are disrupting crops that depend on stable conditions, including olives and coffee.

"Crops in the countryside in Spain, Italy, and Greece that produce [olive oil] have been hugely affected," she said in the Newstalk interview.

Record-breaking heat is making it harder for these regions to grow the same quantities we've come to expect.

Why is food inflation concerning?

For many families, steeper grocery bills mean tough trade-offs: skipping essentials, buying fewer fresh foods, or working longer hours to make ends meet.

These price hikes chip away at everyday well-being and widen economic divides.

Ryan noted that the heat-sensitive conditions impacting olive and coffee crops are "not going to change."

As overheating conditions take hold across key farming regions, it's becoming harder for growers to produce reliable harvests.

That instability is now landing in grocery aisles, slowing progress toward a cleaner, safer future for all.

What can I do to help with food inflation?

You can't control global temperatures, but you can make small changes to push back against food inflation.

Buying local, choosing seasonal items, and cutting down on food waste can stretch your dollar and support a healthier food system.

You can also grow your own food at home, eat plant-based meals, and be creative with your leftovers.

In Nigeria, companies are turning to farmer grants and community processing hubs to help lower food costs and improve access to fresh produce, supporting over 100,000 farmers.

The government allocated $86,000 to stock local food banks and community freezers in Canada, helping Inuit communities maintain access to food despite climate-driven disruptions.

