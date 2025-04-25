Experts raise concerns as food crisis surges for millions of people: 'Working to reduce post-harvest losses'

Millions more people in Nigeria experienced severe food insecurity in 2024 than 2023, Business Day reported. On top of changing growing conditions due to shifting weather patterns, there are various conflicts throughout the country that threaten the food supply.

What's happening?

At the Business Day Future of Agriculture Conference in Lagos late last month, business leaders discussed how to move Nigeria from scarcity to food security.

Sunday Bamikole, managing director of Premium Cocoa Products Ile-Oluji, Ltd., pointed out some key factors that worsen the food security issue. Bamikole highlighted the ongoing conflict and tension between Nigerian farmers and herders over land use and resource access that makes farming and food transport unsafe, displacing farmers and impeding farming activity.

In addition, rising global temperatures, which bring with them drought conditions, unpredictable rainfall, and flooding, lead to harvest losses that exacerbate food insecurity and raise food prices.

The combined circumstances lead to low agricultural productivity, which forces the country to rely on imported foods, such as wheat, rice, poultry, and fish, to meet food and agricultural shortfalls. The devaluation of the local currency also makes it harder for Nigeria to finance its heavy reliance on food imports.

According to data from Statista, food inflation in Nigeria rose to 25.1% in June 2023, an increase of almost 8 percentage points from March 2022.

Why is food insecurity important?

Food inflation increases the pressure for everyday people to afford groceries and eat nutritiously.

Adequate food and nutrition is crucial for human health. Research shows that malnutrition, or undernourishment, weakens the immune system, which increases the risk of infection, disease, and illness. For example, undernourishment in early childhood could be a risk factor for developing diabetes in adulthood.

With changing weather conditions that come with rising global temperatures, agricultural land is at risk of degradation, which worsens food insecurity. Displaced farmers may turn to forest clearing or unsustainable practices to expand farmlands and increase yields but at the expense of destroying wildlife habitats and soil health.

What's being done about food insecurity?

Businesses are working to address the different factors contributing to the country's food insecurity.

Premium Cocoa, for example, is focusing on "post-harvest losses, empower[ing] smallholder farmers," and making it easier for farmers to access financing options, per Business Day.

The company is empowering 100,000 farmers by providing grants to support agricultural operations. It is also investing in seed varieties, fertilizers, and chemicals to support farmers.

Bamikole suggested adding food processing hubs near farming communities "to facilitate the processing of cocoa, sesame, and soybean products within the country," per Business Day.

One University of Waterloo student is working on an artificial intelligence tool to more accurately predict droughts in Kenya, which could help the country better prepare for and safeguard its people from a serious weather event.

