Florida restaurant pauses viral iguana pizza after backlash, health department visit

The stunt prompted more than 1,500 calls.

A Florida pizzeria turned a bizarre cold-snap moment into a viral menu item, but then put the idea on ice almost as quickly.

After serving iguana-topped pizza during South Florida's temperature drop, CBS Miami reported the restaurant backed away from the special following complaints and a visit from the health department.

What happened?

At Bucks Coal Fired Pizza in Palm Beach County, a cold snap that sent invasive iguanas tumbling from trees inspired a temporary new offering.

As the outlet reported, trapper Ryan Izquierdo gathered some of the cold-stunned animals and used the meat for a novelty pie he named the "Florida Man Pizza."

Owner Frankie Cecere said the stunt prompted more than 1,500 calls. Not all of that attention was welcome.

Cecere told CBS Miami the restaurant also got complaints and received a health department visit, so the business decided to pause the pizza while questions are sorted out about whether and how the meat can be served.

Cecere said the restaurant was not selling or killing live iguanas. The owner said the concept started with an offhand suggestion.

"My buddy hit me up, and he was like, 'Hey, how do you feel about me bringing in some iguana meat and making iguana pizza?'" Cecere recalled to CBS Miami

His response, at least initially, was simple: "Absolutely."

Why does it matter?

When a restaurant starts serving an unusual ingredient, questions about sourcing, processing, and food safety become especially important.

If those questions are not clearly answered, the consequences can include illness and medical bills, even when a business is acting in good faith.

Eating invasive species is a strategy that is often encouraged to deal with animals ranging from iguanas to lionfish and feral hogs. Still, it's imperative that the practice is safe, and eaters are protected from potential health risks.

Iguanas are an invasive species that can be "humanely killed" on private property. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission laid out the carnage the species is capable of on infrastructure and vulnerable native wildlife.

So, Cecere's efforts are certainly in the right spirit, but local officials need to ensure they are safe.

What's being done?

For now, the restaurant has stopped offering the pizza while Cecere and officials work through the regulatory questions tied to serving iguana meat.

If or when he gets the go-ahead to start serving the special again, it seems there will be plenty of demand.

"It's highly sought after, apparently," Cecere relayed to CBS Miami.

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