Man urges people to eat 'chicken of the trees'

"He's actually doing the environment a favor and also making a bomb meal."

Would you eat iguana tacos?

That's the question TikToker Gray Davis (@gray.davis) asked his audience in a video where he encouraged people in Florida to eat the invasive green iguana.

In the video, Davis explains, while holding up a green iguana, "Green iguanas are an invasive species here in South Florida ... when we get these cold fronts, they become too cold and fall straight out of the trees ... a lot of people will go out and collect them to help control the number in the population."

After humanely disposing of the iguana, Davis then demonstrates how to make iguana tacos by boiling the iguana meat before frying it. As he says, "they do have the nickname 'chicken of the trees' because they're absolutely delicious."

Reactions to the video were mixed, especially because some people initially thought Davis was joking about eating the iguana. However, some were fans of the idea.

"Looks good," said one TikToker.

Another person commented, "They are invasive species, so he's actually doing the environment a favor and also making a bomb meal."

Not everyone was a fan, though, with more than a few people being grossed out by the idea of iguana meat.

However, eating invasive species is a fantastic way to help cull numbers, and this method can work for invasive animals or invasive plants (which might be far easier for some to stomach). For example, many in the Pacific Northwest encourage the consumption of the Himalayan blackberry, a plant known for wreaking havoc in the area. If you forage, just make sure you take safety precautions.

Invasive species of any kind can cause numerous problems when they enter a new ecosystem.

As the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explains, green iguanas damage vegetation and are typically considered a nuisance for property owners. This species also damages infrastructure by digging burrows, which can cause the collapse of canal banks, sidewalks, and other structures.

Although the species is primarily herbivorous, researchers discovered tree snail remains in the stomachs of some green iguanas, suggesting these iguanas could pose a threat to endangered native tree snail species. Additionally, this species can transmit Salmonella to people who come in contact with surfaces or water contaminated with their feces.

So, while iguana tacos won't be for everyone, by eating them, individuals could find a new favorite dish while also helping to save native species in their region.

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