Florida's invasive pythons are technically edible, but the state says don't eat them

In this case, for many eaters the juice might not be worth the squeeze.

As Florida keeps removing invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades, many Floridians are wondering if the snakes could serve an additional role as an edible delicacy.

In principle, the answer is yes. As Naples Daily News reported, though, Florida still advises against eating them because the snakes have been found to contain high levels of mercury.

What's happening?

A recent video report from the Everglades presented Burmese python as another possible Florida wild-food option, mentioning it alongside alligator and grouper.

But the same report from the paper said state officials warn people not to eat python meat taken from the Florida Everglades because of elevated mercury in the invasive snakes.

So the concern is not simply whether python can be cooked as food, but rather whether eating it could mean taking in unsafe amounts of mercury.

The report comes as interest in removing and repurposing invasive species continues to grow in Florida. Some restaurants are capitalizing on the momentum by offering to prepare the snakes as part of a pizza for free.

While that's certainly an interesting novelty, this guidance does indicate that python pizza probably shouldn't be a regular menu item.

Why does it matter?

Burmese pythons are a serious environmental problem, but turning them into a food source is not a simple win if the meat carries contaminants that can harm people.

Mercury exposure is especially concerning because it can affect the nervous system, and public health guidance is often designed to protect children and pregnant people in particular.

Removing pythons remains important for protecting the Everglades, but eating them is not being presented as a safe workaround, at least not in large quantities.

Eating invasive species can be a viable strategy, especially when it comes to seafood. In this case, for many eaters, the juice might not be worth the squeeze.

What's being done?

Florida has continued to encourage python removal efforts, including highly visible hunts and public challenges like the annual Python Challenge that are designed to reduce the invasive population.

Those campaigns can help protect native animals and draw attention to the scale of the problem. At the same time, the state's warning on mercury makes clear that an invasive animal does not necessarily belong on the dinner plate.

Python removal remains part of Florida's broader Everglades strategy, even if python meat does not.

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