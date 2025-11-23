Major new partnership will reshape what we see on grocery store shelves: 'We are proud'

A deal between two major packaging companies could help shoppers who want fresher produce with less plastic.

According to PackWorld, Coveris, a European packaging firm, and TIPA Compostable Packaging have formed a partnership to make home-compostable labels for U.K. fruits and vegetables as part of a move to reduce plastic use and waste.

The companies cited rising demand from retailers for fewer plastics, as well as tightening rules requiring compostable stickers.

Coveris selected TIPA's material after testing market options and highlighted that the labels can cling to a wide range of produce. The film remains flexible and adheres securely even on wet or textured surfaces, such as apples, citrus fruits, kiwis, and avocados, without compromising compostability.

Traditional produce stickers are made from plastics derived from dirty fuels. Compostable alternatives help reduce plastic pollution, which supports healthier communities and reduces the strain on composting facilities.

The partnership joins a growing list of corporate actions aimed at reducing plastic waste, including new work on biodegradable materials made from plant sources and expanded efforts to replace conventional packaging with more sustainable alternatives.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

"We are proud to partner with TIPA to introduce a new compostable labelling solution for the fresh produce sector," said Will Mercer, Coveris' Paper Business Unit research and development director.

He added that combining TIPA's materials with Coveris' printing technology "developed a high-performance label that meets environmental, operational and legislative needs."

The labels also help shops, growers, and packers prepare for upcoming rules requiring the use of compostable produce stickers in the EU, New Zealand, and Australia.

A 2024 study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, found that produce stickers remain among the most common contaminants in composting facilities.

Gary Tee, vice president of global converting at TIPA, said the deal is "about eliminating unnecessary plastic from the food system."

He said that the home-compostable material "delivers on performance" and gives brands a "sustainable option" that keeps conventional labels out of organic waste streams.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.