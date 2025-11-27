Passerby shares unexpected discovery in grocery store trash: 'This is what we got'

A first-time dumpster diver struck gold — or at least a full grocery haul — during a nighttime search behind a local supermarket, sparking conversation across Reddit about food waste and sustainability.

The post — titled "Our first haul!!!" — appeared on the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit and featured a spread of perfectly good food rescued from a store's trash bin. The photo showed an impressive variety of items, including a whole chicken, bacon, beef tenderloin, strawberries, and even packaged desserts, which were all laid out neatly on a towel.



The diver wrote that it took a few tries before finding success: "Got nothing 2 days and 2 bags of cuties on the third attempt. Went last night to the place everyone here likes... and it was great. This is what we got, plus hamburger and 2 pizzas that are already in the freezer. So excited."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Dumpster diving, which is the act of retrieving discarded but edible or usable goods, has gained traction as more people look to cut grocery bills and reduce waste. According to the USDA, around 30-40% of the U.S. food supply goes uneaten each year, much of it ending up in landfills where it produces methane, a potent polluting gas. Recovering these items not only stretches household budgets but also helps limit the environmental footprint.

For beginners curious about trying it, experienced divers recommend starting with stores known for throwing away sealed or packaged items and always checking local regulations first. Gloves, flashlights, and discretion are key, as is steering clear of anything spoiled, open, or unsafe to eat.



Redditors were quick to celebrate the find. "That's a great job of back door shopping. Yum yum," one user wrote, while another added, "Awesome score."



A longtime diver shared how rewarding the practice can be: "I have saved/earned thousands in the four years I've been doing this. And I have donated and given away sooooo much!"

This trend aligns with a broader wave of community-driven sustainability habits, from local food rescue programs to apps that connect users with discounted surplus goods. Each bag pulled from a bin is one less contributing to landfill waste, and sometimes, as this diver proved, it can even make for a full week's worth of meals.

