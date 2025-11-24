Americans face worsening food insecurity as rising prices squeeze budgets: 'Forced to choose between buying Christmas gifts ... and groceries'

"Already one of the most difficult times of the year."

Across America, food is getting more expensive almost by the day. Now, with changes to federal programs, many people who relied on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to put food on the table are no longer able to do so.

Residents in Southern Illinois are experiencing some relief from their growing food insecurity thanks to the quick action of the area's food bank programs, The Southern Illinoisan reported.

What's happening?

Franklin County's monthly mobile market saw 219 families arrive to claim more than 13,000 pounds of food this month, up from the usual 125 to 150 families. Another food pantry in Murphysboro saw 129 more families in October than in September. Coordinators at these charitable organizations expect to see more during the holidays.

"The holidays are already one of the most difficult times of the year," said Megan Ragan, executive director of the Southern Illinois Resource and Advocacy Center, per the Southern Illinoisan. "Many parents are forced to choose between buying Christmas gifts for their children and putting groceries on the table."

Ragan's organization, like many others, began fundraising and organizing drives after learning about SNAP benefits being cut. Families that relied on that financial assistance now need to turn to other sources to feed their children and themselves.

Why is the reduction in benefits important?

The cost of groceries is increasing across the U.S. at the same time that we are producing an incredible amount of food waste. Between 30% and 40% of our food supply goes into the trash instead of into hungry mouths. This already makes it hard for many families in the U.S. to get enough food.

In the past, the SNAP program has helped many, but not all the vulnerable and food-insecure people in the country. The more people are cut from the program, the more that the already scarce and stretched resources of voluntary charitable programs will be pushed to their limits to feed those with no other options.

Meanwhile, even families that were originally well-fed are starting to feel the economic burden of rising food costs in the country.

What's being done about increasing prices?

You can also grow your own food at home and shop smarter at the grocery store to stretch your dollar a little further.

