Pizzeria's viral video urges people to add shocking meat topping to pizza: 'I'll take a slice'

Frozen green iguanas are falling out of trees in Florida, and one Floridian and a pizzeria shared a creative way to manage the introduced species — incorporating it into a one-of-a-kind pizza.

A report by CBS12 featured a viral video from Bucks Coal Fired Pizza. It showed content creator Ryan Izquierdo bringing green iguanas to the restaurant to see if it would use iguana meat as a pizza topping.

The restaurant agreed and created a pizza it called "The Everglades." Izquierdo tried a slice on camera, saying that the iguana meat tastes like frog legs but sweeter.

A recent cold snap in Florida has made the weather too cold for green iguanas. The cold-blooded reptiles can't regulate their body heat in extremely cold temperatures. Their muscles seize up, and according to another CBS12 piece, they become "cold-stunned."

The Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences at the University of Florida said that humans introduced green iguanas to Florida in the 1960s. Intentional and unintentional release of these iguanas has led to their population numbers growing and more headaches for property owners. Poor human management of green iguanas has caused them to negatively affect the environment.

Introduced species can disrupt the relationships between local plants, animals, and their habitats. This can impact biodiversity, which is important for keeping ecosystems thriving. According to the World Health Organization, well-functioning ecosystems provide communities with essential resources like clean air, fresh water, food security, and natural medicines.

Per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas aren't protected in Florida except by an anti-cruelty law. They can be captured and humanely killed year-round without a permit or hunting license.

Turning these reptiles into a food source presents a way to manage their population while reducing waste.

The video went viral, with many commenters surprised and delighted by the unique pizza.

"I'll take a slice," a person said.

However, the restaurant owner clarified that the pizza will not be added to their menu. CBS12 noted that while Florida law allows people to humanely kill and eat invasive iguanas, restaurants are subject to stricter food-safety regulations. "The Everglades" was made strictly for demonstration and for entertainment purposes.

Green iguanas are just one of many introduced species that people can turn into delicious food if prepared properly. Others have made dishes using other species like red lionfish and Louisiana crawfish.

