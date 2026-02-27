  • Food Food

Pizzeria's viral video urges people to add shocking meat topping to pizza: 'I'll take a slice'

The restaurant created a pizza called "The Everglades."

by Geri Mileva
One viral video featured green iguanas at a pizzeria, raising awareness about the importance of wildlife management in Florida.

Photo Credit: iStock

Frozen green iguanas are falling out of trees in Florida, and one Floridian and a pizzeria shared a creative way to manage the introduced species — incorporating it into a one-of-a-kind pizza.

A report by CBS12 featured a viral video from Bucks Coal Fired Pizza. It showed content creator Ryan Izquierdo bringing green iguanas to the restaurant to see if it would use iguana meat as a pizza topping.

The restaurant agreed and created a pizza it called "The Everglades." Izquierdo tried a slice on camera, saying that the iguana meat tastes like frog legs but sweeter.

A recent cold snap in Florida has made the weather too cold for green iguanas. The cold-blooded reptiles can't regulate their body heat in extremely cold temperatures. Their muscles seize up, and according to another CBS12 piece, they become "cold-stunned."

The Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences at the University of Florida said that humans introduced green iguanas to Florida in the 1960s. Intentional and unintentional release of these iguanas has led to their population numbers growing and more headaches for property owners. Poor human management of green iguanas has caused them to negatively affect the environment.

Introduced species can disrupt the relationships between local plants, animals, and their habitats. This can impact biodiversity, which is important for keeping ecosystems thriving. According to the World Health Organization, well-functioning ecosystems provide communities with essential resources like clean air, fresh water, food security, and natural medicines.

Per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green iguanas aren't protected in Florida except by an anti-cruelty law. They can be captured and humanely killed year-round without a permit or hunting license.

Turning these reptiles into a food source presents a way to manage their population while reducing waste.

The video went viral, with many commenters surprised and delighted by the unique pizza. 

"I'll take a slice," a person said.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

However, the restaurant owner clarified that the pizza will not be added to their menu. CBS12 noted that while Florida law allows people to humanely kill and eat invasive iguanas, restaurants are subject to stricter food-safety regulations. "The Everglades" was made strictly for demonstration and for entertainment purposes.

Green iguanas are just one of many introduced species that people can turn into delicious food if prepared properly. Others have made dishes using other species like red lionfish and Louisiana crawfish.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider