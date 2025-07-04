Families scramble as prices soar on once-affordable staple food: 'What can we do?'

"I am appealing to the government to support farmers to increase their yield."

In Enugu, a state in southeastern Nigeria, the price of corn — which is an important seasonal staple — has risen sharply. As reported by Punch, a recent News Agency of Nigeria survey showed that corn prices increased significantly within the past year, and both vendors and buyers are feeling the changes deeply.

What's happening?

Punch spoke about the issue with farmers, who highlighted that corn needs rainfall to produce a good yield, but current weather patterns in Enugu have been too dry due to the effects of rising global temperatures.

One vendor stated that a small bag containing roughly 80 pieces of corn now sells for 25,500 Nigerian naira (about $16), up from 13,000 naira last year (about $8) — a 96% increase.

Corn (also called maize) is one of the most important staple foods in the world, and it is also a key cash crop that provides a vital source of carbohydrates, protein, iron, B vitamins, and minerals for roughly 50% of the Sub-Saharan African population, according to the online platform Agricdemy. The increase in corn prices puts Enugu's local economy at risk, where there is both subsistence farming and commercial farming.

Farmers and sellers blame a combination of delayed rainfall, extreme heat, rising labor costs, and ongoing conflict with herders for the price hike, per Punch.

Why are rising corn prices concerning?

For many low-income families, the doubling of corn prices means an everyday food is suddenly out of reach.

"But what can we do? We have to buy it," Mrs. Ogechukwu Nweke said, per the Punch report. "I am appealing to the government to support farmers to increase their yield."

These local hardships reflect a wider global crisis. Around the world, increasing global temperatures and erratic weather are undermining food production.

The U.N. estimates that for every 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) rise in global temperature, corn yields can decline by up to 7.4%. Lower crop yields mean higher prices, and in countries already vulnerable to food insecurity like Nigeria, losing staple crops could lead to a hunger crisis.

What's being done about rising food costs?

Punch reported that farmers in Enugu are calling for government-backed irrigation systems to stabilize crop production in the face of unreliable rainfall.

Long term, however, addressing the root of the issue will require major investments in climate-resilient agriculture, such as drought-resistant seeds, better farm technology, and sustainable land practices. These improvements could do more than help stabilize prices in Enugu; they could help protect food access for millions of people who rely on staple foods that rising temperatures and crop loss could impact.

At home, you can shop smarter at the grocery store and meal plan to make the most of expensive staple items, whether it be corn or other staples like olive oil, and reduce food waste. Less food in the landfills means less pollution contributing to the rising global temperature threatening the global food system.

