Farmers issue warning that staple food item could soon turn into luxury: 'It will become costlier in the coming days'

"We have been incurring losses for the past few months."

Chicken prices in India's Andhra Pradesh state jumped 20% in just one week as extreme heat makes it harder for birds to survive and reproduce, The Times of India reported.

What's happening?

Rising temperatures are creating a perfect storm for India's poultry industry. The heat makes it difficult for chickens to lay eggs and survive, leading to reduced production while demand remains steady.

K. Srinu, a poultry farmer and broiler chicken association representative, explained that the supply-demand mismatch has created this price spike.

"We have been incurring losses for the past few months due to bird flu in February and lower prices during March and April," he told the publication.

The situation has become so challenging that many farmers are considering leaving the business entirely. Even with retail prices reaching 260 rupees per kilogram, farmers only receive Rs 100-110 per kilogram for live birds, well below the Rs 130 per kilogram they need to turn a profit.

Why are rising chicken prices concerning?

The planet's rising temperatures impact grocery budgets and food security. When extreme heat reduces chicken production, families face higher costs for protein that was once affordable.

Similar heat-related disruptions are occurring across agricultural sectors worldwide, making nutritious food more expensive for millions of people worldwide.

"Chicken was considered an ordinary person's nutritious food, but it will become costlier in the coming days," chicken lover V. Ganesh said.

This shift threatens food accessibility for low-income families, who rely on affordable protein sources.

The livestock industry also contributes to planet-warming pollution, so when extreme weather forces production changes, it can create a cycle wherein heat drives inefficiencies that may increase the environmental impact per unit of food produced.

What's being done about rising chicken prices?

Farmers are investing in better cooling systems and adjusting feeding schedules to help birds cope with heat stress. Some are switching to heat-resistant chicken breeds that can better handle rising temperatures.

If you want to reduce pressure on the food system, you can take simple steps such as reducing food waste at home and choosing plant-based proteins more often. Swapping chicken for beans or lentils even once a week can lower demand on heat-stressed livestock operations.

To build more resilient food networks that can better withstand climate disruptions, shop at local farmer's markets and support community agriculture programs.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



