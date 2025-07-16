Gardener shares foolproof method for growing infinite fruit plants: 'Did not know this'

Namologies_ (@namologies) is helping people enjoy the sweet life by growing an abundance of strawberries. With this simple setup, your garden will be jam-packed with these popular berries.

The scoop

When you want to make pie, preserves, or a fruit salad, this easy hack can keep strawberries coming without planting new seeds each season.

Start with a pot of soil of any size — in the video, Namologies has one in a small plastic cup. Find a strawberry bush that already exists and locate a runner — the long stems shooting out from the main plant. Place a runner into the new pot and wait for it to sprout. And of course, "don't forget to water."

The uploader noted how some pests, such as squirrels and slugs, also love these red fruits. They said they plan to hang some on hooks to restrict access.

How it's helping

Gardening can be rewarding. Before you can benefit from lots of fruit and veggies, you must do some preparation. Luckily, this hack helps reduce the need to buy new plants or sow new seeds each season.

While you can quickly run to the market to pick up some produce, the ones you grow yourself will taste better and have less strain on the environment. Plus, there's no comparison in carbon footprint between the fruit you cultivate, pick, and place on your table and the ones that stores sell.

Supermarket fruit is often transported for miles from other countries in crates. Plastic containers and labels often make up packaging. Per a Nature Food study, food miles account for as much as 20% of polluting gases produced by the food supply chain. Pick some from the garden and skip the plastic container or bag that can take up to 20 to 500 years to break down, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Store-bought strawberries may come with a hefty price tag, depending on when and where you buy them. Expect to pay between $1.95 and $3.39 per pound, according to Selina Wamucii. However, your cost will be zero using the runner replanting method.

There are similar hacks for reusing existing plants to grow other produce. For example, you can keep cutting and planting the ends of sweet potatoes. Keep regrowing thyme by placing stems in water until they sprout roots to plant.

What everyone's saying

The few comments all expressed excitement over this endless strawberry hack.

One commenter said: "[I] did not know this… I'm going to make so many strawberries!!"

"Strawberry fields forever!! I can't wait to see the results," another exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.