Expert gardener reveals simple method for growing 'endless' supply of sweet potatoes: 'This is exciting news'

There are many horticulturists and plant hobbyists who share their love of propagating plants on social media platforms. But many home gardeners are unaware that some vegetables can also be propagated.

The scoop

Vanessa Minton (@fromthe.garden) shared her tips on how to propagate sweet potatoes.

"This is my favorite endless sweet potato hack. Once you have your sweet potato vines growing, you can just keep cutting the ends and propagating them. I put them in water for a few days, and I have roots instantly," Vanessa Minton shares in the video.

In the Reel, she shows herself adding slips into her GreenStalk Vertical Planter and shares her progress of the propagated slips so far. She also shows that the vertical planter allows her to have more space for propagating opportunities and has a water disc down the middle so that every level is watered equally.

Sweet potatoes are one of the easier crops for home gardeners to grow, especially in hot climates like Texas, where the creator is based. These types of potatoes are native to the American tropics, the seeds are ubiquitously available, and the gardening effort is low maintenance over the course of a few months.

How it's helping

Considering that the price of groceries continues to rise, aiding home gardeners in making the most of their seeds is a thoughtful and thrifty tip. Plus, reducing the food miles of your produce makes it taste better.

The demand for mass-produced produce is already resulting in three billion tons of carbon pollution yearly. Growing your own food makes a significant impact on your carbon impact, as global food miles count for 20% of all global food air pollution.

The benefits of gardening go beyond saving money and food miles. Many studies have shown that it can greatly improve your physical and mental health. Gardening encourages us to get outside, enjoy sunlight, and be more in tune with nature than normal desk jobs allow us.

What everyone's saying

"Wow! This is exciting news!" one user commented.

Another commenter wrote, "I'm about to go out front and take some and prop! More purple sweet potatoes."

