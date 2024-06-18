Officials hold inaugural culinary festival in effort to mitigate highly invasive species: 'To help Costa Rica control the lionfish population'

The three-day event raised awareness about lionfish, the harm they cause, and how to lower their numbers.

Lionfish might be beautiful, but the harm they cause ecosystems has made them a target for anglers, chefs, and conservationists all around the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean.

The striped beasts have patrolled those waters for decades, threatening coral reefs and other marine ecosystems. They eat species that would otherwise control algae growth and the same prey as native snapper and grouper, outcompeting those fish and others for valuable resources, all according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The species reproduces at an astounding rate, with one fish laying two million eggs per year. So, efforts have been underway for some time to control their populations. Lionfish are the subject of spearfishing tournaments, culinary contests, and even handbag makers.

One such event, perhaps the largest in the world, doled out $125,000 in prizes. In Bermuda, cooks spiced up the national fish chowder dish by using lionfish. And a Florida fashion company is using lionfish skin for pocketbooks, sneakers, and watches.

Cozumel joined the list in May with the first International Lionfish Culinary Festival. The three-day event raised awareness about lionfish, the harm they cause, and how to lower their numbers. Organizers, of course, also wanted to promote the consumption of the animals, the Yucatan Times reported.

José Ángel Canto Noh, president of a fisheries cooperative, also took the opportunity to make it a knowledge-sharing conference with fishers from Costa Rica. An "exchange" is set for October.

The Cozumelenos have had success fighting off the lionfish, especially in Arrecifes de Cozumel National Park, but the Costa Ricans have had a harder time, in part because of concerns about eating the fish, according to Cozumel 4 You.

"The goal is not only to help Costa Rica control the lionfish population, but also to establish a network of mutual support between the two nations," the site reported.

The festival featured panels on how to control, catch, and market lionfish as well as the threat the species poses and how it affects various industries, per the Times. The food fair was the capper, with a gastronomic exhibition, cooking competition, and market at Benito Juárez Park.

With this and other inventive ways to shut down invasive species, we can ensure a sustainable future.

