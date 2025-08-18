Forager shares unexpected way to fight invasive pest damaging local plants: 'That's the answer I was waiting for'

If you can't beat them, eat them.

Keeping invasive plants at bay can be one of the most frustrating and exhausting projects for any landscaper. With some stubborn plants, improperly removing them only allows them to spread their roots further. So, what can you do?

Well, as one forager notes, if you can't beat them, eat them.

In a quick and helpful video, naturalist Jason Wise (@jasonjourneyman) shows a patch of black mustard plants growing in the wild.

Instead of becoming frustrated, Wise recommends making the most of what the land is providing you. "Black mustard is totally edible, especially the flowers and leaves," Wise said. In fact, the TikToker shared a quick recipe involving eggs that can utilize black mustard in a delicious way.

Black mustard is considered an invasive plant, especially in California, because of its negative impact on native plants. It was introduced to the United States from the Mediterranean and has become widespread, particularly along roadsides and grasslands. According to Nature Collective, the plant has made its way to 44 states.

Black mustard can negatively impact ecosystems by overcrowding and outcompeting native plants for resources. Besides producing a chemical that can inhibit the growth of other plants, black mustard is also hazardous during California's fire season. The plant tends to dry out quickly in summer, creating dry fuel that can help spread wildfires.

By removing black mustard plants, whether by eating them or destroying them, you can help in restoring local ecosystems and allowing native plants to regain their footings. Not only can this reduce the risk of wildfires, but it can also maintain healthy soil and wildlife habitats, promoting biodiversity.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the unexpected advice.

"Yes! That's the answer I was waiting for since the last video," one user exclaimed.

"The young shoots of Japanese knotweed, probably the worst invasive around me, are edible!" another suggested.

