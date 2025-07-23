Expert raises red flags over overlooked factor fueling devastating wildfires: 'Extremely flammable'

"Should be gotten rid of."

An Instagram user did not mince words when they took to the platform to share their thoughts on an invasive plant in California.

The video posted by Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) discusses the harmful impact of invasive Tasmanian blue gum eucalyptus trees in California. Whatever aesthetic value the trees have is gravely overshadowed by their downsides.

The caption reads, "Eucalyptus oil is extremely flammable, making it by far the biggest wildfire threat in the state of California."

Jessie shows footage of the trees lining the freeways and decries the "invasive b*******." They note that the trees pose a danger to drivers, "fall everywhere," and "kill native plants." The clip ends with a few choice expletives against their continued presence in the state.

As the video points out, the trees aren't native to California but to Australia. According to KQED, their presence in California dates back to the 19th century. The trees arrived in the Golden State in the 1850s, when Australians came for the Gold Rush. They thrived as non-native plants often do, outcompeting native species and addressing a lumber shortage.

The deadly Oakland Hills firestorm of 1991 spread rapidly due to the oily interior of the trees. Even in their native range, they're sometimes called "gasoline on a tree."

With extreme weather events becoming more frequent and severe, the risks posed to wildlife by these trees are increasing. However, any attempts to remove the trees and replace them with native plants could encounter resistance. In 2015, protesters in Berkeley stripped naked to prevent their removal.

Indeed, the comments on the post reflect this impasse.

One user said, "Eucalyptus is invasive and should be gotten rid of." Another humorously added, "Who else drives by them and flips them off?"

However, others weren't convinced. "I've always loved eucalyptus, and I always will," one user commented. "They smell so good!!!" said another.

The best way to support native plants is to do so at home. A rewilded yard not only boosts critical pollinators, but it's also a heck of a lot easier to maintain.

Similarly, upgrading a dull, water-guzzling grass lawn to a natural lawn saves money and effort while helping the local ecosystem.

