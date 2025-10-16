Dunkin' employee shares video of upsetting scene in cafe's back room: 'This hurts my soul'

A Dunkin' employee shared shocking footage of their end-of-night routine, which they referred to as "the worst part of my day." The TikTok had one person declaring, "Only in America."

What's happening?

Watchaholic (@watchaholism) posted a short clip showing Dunkin' employees dumping more than 100 donuts directly into multiple trash cans. "I hate closing here!!" they said in the overlay.

Multiple TikTokers wondered why Dunkin' wasn't donating its unsold donuts to people experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that homelessness reached record levels last year.

"Yet we have homeless starving people," one person said when calling out the unnecessary waste. "This hurts my soul," another wrote.

Why is this important?

More than one-quarter of heat-trapping emissions come from food, as Our World in Data notes. While our food systems are essential, they also require significant land and water resources. Ultimately, overproduction degrades the ecosystems we rely on for our survival.

Up to 40% of food in the country ends up as waste as millions go hungry, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Feeding America, representing not only billions in lost economic value but also a lost opportunity to support American families and create a sustainable future.

Why would Dunkin' order employees to throw out donuts?

Dunkin' says that it encourages its franchises to participate in End of Day Donation and composting programs, and it has spotlighted several success stories.

In Maine, for example, a Dunkin' franchise owner with 10 locations has diverted 3.7 million pounds of food waste from landfills.

In addition to minimizing methane production, this initiative gives back to the community. Schools receive the nutrient-rich compost as fertilizer for their gardens.

However, individual franchise owners make the final calls on whether to implement these types of programs. Based on this TikToker's account, the results are mixed. Watchaholic said their Dunkin' franchise discards food because the owner is afraid of a lawsuit if someone gets sick.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Retailers may avoid donating items if they are concerned about food safety. Trader Joe's and Kroger locations donated perishables to prevent food waste during power outages.

On the flip side, another Kroger location refused to let an employee take home a gallon of milk past its sell-by date, even though the sell-by date doesn't refer to whether food is fit for consumption. Rather, it is part of an inventory management system.

California is a state that has taken action to ditch confusing food labels. Educating yourself about food labels can help you avoid prematurely giving up on items. This, combined with proven hacks to keep food fresh for longer, will lead to substantial long-term savings.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.