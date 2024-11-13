California announces new law banning misunderstood grocery store labels — here's why other states should do the same

The ruling could have a positive ripple effect across the nation.

California is ready to say goodbye to a common labeling phrase at the grocery store that causes residents to waste major money amid confusion about food safety.

As detailed by the nonprofit Food Tank, shoppers in the Golden State will stop seeing "sell by" dates on food items after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 660 in September.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, "sell by" dates are part of an inventory management system. However, it's common for people to confuse this label with other designations intended to communicate peak freshness or quality, with ReFED estimating that labeling inconsistencies lead to 7% of wasted food.

All in all, the labeling confusion costs Californians billions, with the average American household spending around $1,300 on uneaten food annually, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Furthermore, food waste, when not composted, also ends up producing potent gases such as methane as it breaks down in landfills, contributing to the overheating of the planet — and myriad unwanted effects tied to the warming, including more intense extreme weather events.

California is already among the states leading the way in environmentally friendly legislation, having banned certain plastics, encouraged the adoption of electric vehicles, and more.

AB 660, which goes into effect in July 2026, will build upon that by limiting food labels to two designations: "Best if used (or frozen) by" will refer to peak food quality, and "use (or freeze) by" will clarify when food will be unsafe to eat unless preserved in the freezer.

Madeline Keating, senior advocate for food waste at the NRDC, suggested to Food Tank that the ruling could have a positive ripple effect across the nation, as organizations such as the NRDC and Zero Food Waste Coalition have called for federal regulations on the matter.

"By being the first in the nation to pass this kind of legislation, California sets a clear precedent for similar legislation at the federal level," Keating said.

According to the NRDC, AB 660 received broad support, including from bipartisan policymakers, food banks, local governments, food recovery organizations, and environmental groups.

"AB 660 is game changing, not just for California, but for the country. It will be the first law of its kind to end the ridiculous confusion that causes consumers to throw out almost $15B of perfectly good food nationwide," ReFED President Dana Gunders said in a statement.

Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic Director Emily Broad Leib added: "Clarifying and standardizing date label language is one of the most cost-effective and commonsense methods to reduce food waste, help consumers keep dollars in their pockets, and ensure safe, healthy food can be donated to those in need. ... I am thrilled to see the leadership that California legislature and Governor Newsom have taken to enact AB 660 as a vehicle to address both hunger and environmental impacts of food waste."

