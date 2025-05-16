Dumpster diver sparks outrage with video of upsetting discovery behind grocery store: 'Why do people do that?'

Dumpster.Diving.UK (@dumpsterdiving_uk), a dumpster diver with over 300,000 followers on TikTok, looked inside the bins behind an Iceland supermarket and found quite the haul, alongside some disappointment.

"This should be a crime. All of these could have been donated to somebody," the creator says in the video as they go through multiple grocery bags full of small chip bags.

The chips had been crushed to thwart divers, although many made it through. Other products had their seals broken for the same reason.

"They've slashed them open so they can't be taken by anybody. How damn petty is that?" the TikToker added.

Sadly, that kind of deterrent is common across other retail industries as well, especially clothing.

Rescuing food from the landfill can help you or someone else save a few bucks on groceries, but the benefits go well beyond that. Food waste is a major contributor to atmospheric pollution. Once in a landfill, it produces methane, which traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates extreme weather patterns.

Agriculture also requires a lot of energy and resources, producing pollution of its own. By saving perfectly good food, you ensure that the financial and environmental costs don't go to waste.

Dumpster diving can help to alleviate some of that damage, but it's important to stay safe while doing so. This includes wearing proper protection and not taking food that could have spoiled, such as dairy or meat.

A handful of companies help grocery stores offload food before it ends up in the bin. Too Good To Go, Flashfood, and Misfits Market are all great ways to save on groceries and minimize food waste.

TikTok commenters were furious at the wastefulness of this particular supermarket chain.

"I think companies should be fined for how much they throw away like this," said one viewer.

"Why do people do that? Why don't they just donate it to the homeless or people that's hard up? It's wrong," said another.

