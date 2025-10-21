Dumpster diver shares photo of lucky discovery just in time for Halloween: 'The dumpster gods smiled upon me'

A Redditor recently found a sweet solution to rising Halloween candy costs by rescuing perfectly good treats from the trash.

What's happening?

A member of Reddit's r/DumpsterDiving community shared their score: six bags of Charms mini pops and two large bags of Smarties, all pulled from a dumpster.

The post, which included a photo of the candy haul, celebrated completing their Halloween shopping without spending a dime.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Halloween Candy Shopping Completed. Candy has become more expensive this year and I have been hoping to score some good candy for Halloween. The dumpster gods smiled upon me yesterday," the original poster wrote.

Other users celebrated the find.

One commenter wrote: "Nice saves from the landfill monster!! I actually adore smarties. We find them all the time."

Another simply said: "Good find, bro."

Why is food waste concerning?

Americans spent an estimated $31 per family on Halloween candy in 2024. When stores throw away this perfectly good candy, it wastes money and fuels our food waste crisis.

The problem doesn't stop at candy. About 1 billion pounds of pumpkins alone end up in landfills each Halloween, producing methane, a gas more harmful to our atmosphere than carbon dioxide. Food waste from all sources releases as much pollution as 42 coal-powered plants yearly.

Is Smarties Candy Company doing anything about this?

Charms is owned by Tootsie Roll Industries, while Smarties is owned by Smarties Candy Company. Neither company has made public statements about discarded candy, and store-level waste decisions often happen at individual locations.

However, Smarties Candy Company has made strides toward cutting its carbon footprint, specifically by installing 2,100 solar panels on its New Jersey facility in 2016. The company has also donated $300,000 to schools in need through DonorsChoose.

What can I do about food waste?

Check expiration dates carefully. "Best by" dates are suggestions about freshness, not safety deadlines. Many packaged foods stay good for days or weeks past these dates. Shop smart by buying candy in bulk and comparing prices at different stores.

If you want to try dumpster diving, know the rules first. It's legal across the United States once trash hits the curb, thanks to a 1988 Supreme Court ruling. But local laws vary, and dumpster diving on private property can lead to trespassing charges.

Stay safe by wearing gloves and sturdy shoes. Never enter fenced areas or ignore "no trespassing" signs. Ask store owners for permission when possible, and clean everything before using it.

