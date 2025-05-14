Passerby shares video of shocking discovery in garbage behind store: 'What is wrong with this country?'

It is no secret that businesses and individuals alike contribute to the extraordinary amount of waste in our communities.

In the United States, the problem is especially acute. According to Feeding America, Americans throw away up to 92 billion pounds of food a year, wasting over $473 billion.

Perhaps this explains the rise in popularity of dumpster diving. People regularly forage in dumpsters, looking for anything that can be salvaged.

One dumpster diver took to TikTok to share what they found during a recent forage.

At the start of the video, Urban_Forager (@urbanforagermel) films a loaded dumpster. Later, they lay out their massive haul on a couch.

There are cases of unopened snacks, Pop-Tarts, packages of Hot Tamales, and Snapples. The TikToker even found toilet paper, hand sanitizer wipes, and baby wipes.

"Wow so much out of one dumpster!!!" they wrote.

Dumpster diving may not be mainstream, but it has many benefits. Practitioners save money, as they do not have to splurge on new, expensive items. And depending on what they find, the savings can be substantial.

The environmental benefits are also significant. Reusing perfectly good items that were discarded keeps them out of our already overcrowded landfills. This helps limit pollution and consumption. For an individual, it may seem like a small step, but these kinds of practices add up. Collectively, waste is reduced, and that benefits everyone.

If you are interested in dumpster diving, it is important to take some precautions. First, familiarize yourself with local laws. While dumpster diving is legal in every state, some places have strict trespassing laws you might accidentally violate.

It is also essential to have proper safety equipment such as gloves and lights. And remember to err on the side of caution when foraging for food.

Dumpster divers regularly come away awed by the treasures they find. Foragers have found everything from food and clothing to furniture and a functional virtual reality headset.

Commenters on the video were envious of the haul, especially the candies.

One said, "Great score. [They] don't expire until May 2026."

Another lamented the waste evident in the find: "What is wrong with this country?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.