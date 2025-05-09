Dumpster diver sparks outrage with video of shocking discovery behind Panera Bread restaurant: 'This is heartbreaking'

A good percentage of the population would probably assume that food found in the trash not only smells bad but would make them throw up if eaten. While it may be true of some tossed food, that's not always the case.

A viral TikTok led to a deep conversation about food waste and just how much perfectly good food ends up in the trash.

In the video, which has over 2 million views, creator Tiffany She'ree (@dumpsterdivingmama) shows what she found in the dumpster behind a local Panera. There were bags packed with fresh baguettes, cookies, and pastries — none of which were moldy or half-eaten.

"How do you overbake that much bread?" she asks in the video, as her hand gestures to the bags of baguettes, bagels, and other bread inside the bin.

"Every single night this happens," the caption read.

The video highlights a devastating and growing issue: Too much edible food gets thrown out while millions struggle to put meals on the table.

This is far from the only example, either. A Panera employee lamented the waste that often occurs at the store, and other dumpster divers have found equally big hauls in bins outside of Safeway, Krispy Kreme, and others.

According to the RTS Food Waste in America in 2025 Report, nearly 40% of all food in the U.S. goes to waste. That's billions of dollars lost every year. But that's not the only issue — food that goes into the trash produces methanol and contributes to Earth's overheating.

So, what's stopping restaurants from donating this food? Some of them are worried about the safety and liability aspects of it, and others argue that logistical issues often get in the way.

Still, laws like the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act protect businesses that donate food in good faith. Many restaurants are leaving their fears behind to partner with food rescue organizations or apps such as Too Good To Go and reduce waste.

Videos like these push people to think differently about food handling and disposal. Users commented on how good the food looked and how sad it was to see it go to waste.

"Tragic with people in need so bad," one commenter said.

"This is heartbreaking," another agreed.

Others tried to highlight that at least some Panera stores donate the leftover food (and, of course, this started a discussion on whether that's legitimate or not).

If this makes you want to try dumpster diving, just take these notes: stick to sealed food, check expiration dates, wear gloves, and make sure you're allowed to be on the property.

Remember that it doesn't matter if it's downloading an app or donating to a community fridge — there are many ways to help (even if jumping in a dumpster is not on your bingo card for this year).

