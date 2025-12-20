Dumpster diver shares photo of stunning discovery outside grocery store: 'Wow'

One consumer has found the trick to eating well on a $0 budget: dumpster diving.

In a photo shared to Reddit's r/DumpsterDiving community, the user showed off the array of fresh fruits and vegetables they scored for free from outside their local grocery store, including bananas, mushrooms, strawberries, peppers, avocados, and lemons.

"I think I might have found an infinite food glitch," the user wrote. "At this point my fridge and cabinets are FULL of food, and I'm just going back so I can hook up my family members/neighbors."

With grocery prices on the rise, some people have taken up dumpster diving to get perfectly good food for free. The practice is legal in all 50 states, though dumpster divers should take care that they are not trespassing. Also, people should use their judgment to ensure that any food they take from the trash is safe to eat.

In addition to the obvious money-saving perks, dumpster diving can help address food waste and reduce overcrowding in landfills. The United States produces nearly 60 million tons of food waste each year, according to Recycle Track Systems, and restaurants, grocery stores and food service companies are responsible for 40% of those discarded materials.

Once tossed, food waste winds up in landfills, where it emits methane, a potent polluter that contributes to rising global temperatures. Composting is one way to turn wasted food into nutrient-rich soil without harmful emissions, but economic factors lead many grocery stores to send food to the dump instead.

Of course, grocery stores need to throw out food items that have gone bad. But sometimes, they discard edible products due to confusion over expiration dates, or they chuck produce that is visually unappealing. As a result, dumpster divers have found troves of prepackaged lunches, frozen foods, and microwavable meals.

The user who scored the fresh produce wrote that dumpster diving had led to them adopting a healthier diet.

"I eat an extremely varied diet of whole foods, fruits, and vegetables, and pay nothing," the OP wrote. "I've eliminated the need to pay for food and have actually improved the quality of my diet simultaneously."

Commenters were simultaneously outraged at the food waste and jealous of the user's luck.

"Oh my god, the bananas! Those are usually so expensive," one person wrote.

"Wow, that is a hell of a score!" said another.

