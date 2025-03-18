Retailers are limiting sales of this beloved condiment to just one jar per customer — here's why

Beyond frustration at the individual level, this shortage highlights a bigger problem.

For many in France, Dijon mustard is more than just a condiment. Over the past two years, shoppers across the country have encountered empty shelves where their favorite culinary staple should be. But what's behind this mustard crisis?

What's happening?

You might have noticed that, among other pantry staples, jars of Dijon mustard have risen in price in recent years. The culprit? A combination of extreme weather, supply chain disruptions, and overreliance on overseas crops.

Despite the Burgundy region being known as their home, most of the mustard seeds used in Dijon mustard don't come from France. The supply chiefly comes from Canada, which supplies 80% of the world's brown mustard seeds, as reported by the BBC. Unfortunately, the country suffered severe droughts in 2021, slashing its harvests in half.

Meanwhile, France's own mustard crops were hit by abnormally wet winters, compounding the supply issue. This has all led to empty supermarket shelves, soaring prices, and rationing policies limiting consumers to a single jar per household.

Why does this loss matter?

For the French, mustard is a generational kitchen staple. With per capita consumption averaging one kilogram per year, according to Deutsche Welle, the shortage has left households and restaurants scrambling to adapt.

Beyond frustration at the individual level, this shortage highlights a bigger problem: climate-driven disruptions to our food supply.

Extreme weather is making harvests unpredictable, and global supply chains aren't built to handle these shocks. This phenomenon of climate-induced price spikes, referred to as "heatflation," could cause our food bills to continue to rise.

These aren't just one-off issues. Euronews discussed several other foods in danger, from Belgian chocolate to Gouda cheese.

What's being done about it?

In response to the crisis, France's mustard producers are pushing to grow more seeds locally.

According to Deutsche Welle, the Burgundy Mustard Association is paying farmers more per ton of mustard seeds to encourage production, aiming to expand mustard-growing land from 4,000 hectares to 10,000. This shift could help France become less dependent on Canadian imports and reduce the risk of future shortages.

For consumers feeling the pinch, there are ways to adapt. Trying alternative condiments, making homemade mustard, and using Dijon mustard more sparingly can help stretch supplies.

Plus, mustard aside, strategically planning grocery trips and looking for budget-friendly alternatives can ease the impact of rising food prices.

Mustard may be hard to find for now, but with new farming efforts underway, French kitchens won't have to go without their favorite condiment forever.

