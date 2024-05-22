Expert gardener shares recipe using commonly found weeds they foraged: 'This looks really yummy'

"Foraging has opened up a whole new world of possibilities."

With grocery prices on the rise, a lot of people are hunting for deals and looking for recipes with low-cost ingredients. One TikToker has just the hack to help.

The scoop

The Cottage Peach (@thecottagepeach) posted what to do with a weed commonly found in any backyard or garden.

While foraging can be intimidating, it doesn't have to be.

"I was so scared of eating wild food," she says. "I didn't trust myself to know exactly what was and wasn't safe to eat."

The post shows that dandelions are a great way to begin your journey. They're easy to recognize and bountiful.

Cottage Peach revealed you can bread and fry the flowers, dry the roots to ground them for a coffee substitute, or simply use the greens in salads — especially in the early spring when they're at their best.

"Foraging has opened up a whole new world of possibilities," the TikToker boasted.

How it's helping?

While many people view dandelions as annoying weeds, National Geographic reports they are a natural fertilizer that attracts pollinators and are valuable in any garden. Dandelions are fully edible and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Eating what comes straight from your yard saves money on groceries and transportation. It also saves time — arguably the most expensive commodity there is.

It's even more rewarding when you get to eat what was planted on purpose. Gardening comes with multitudes of benefits. Beyond the obvious free meals that come with this labor of love, gardening is proven to reduce stress and improve physical health.

The less demand for mass-produced, store-bought food, the less need there is for globally shipped produce, which contributes to air pollution and creates a lot of waste from plastic packaging.

If you do plan on dipping your toe into foraging, be sure you're getting your information and advice from trusted sources. Some wild plants are toxic, so you have to be careful.

Additionally, be aware of where you are foraging. You never know what chemicals have been used on any particular plot of land or property. Steer clear of collecting near roadways as they attract litter and higher levels of pollution from vehicles and drivers.

What everyone's saying

The post brought in wonder and enthusiasm.

"Beautiful," a comment read.

"This looks really yummy!" one TikToker exclaimed.

