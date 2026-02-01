Experts issue warning as cost of staple food item skyrockets: 'This slower flow ... is having a direct effect'

Unusual winter weather in Spain has caused serious disruption in the production of a key crop, the latest incident in a string of similar issues affecting farmers around the world.

What's happening?

Farmers along Spain's Andalusian coast have struggled with an atypical winter, with excessive rainfall, lower than usual temperatures for the Mediterranean coast, and even snowfall at lower elevations, according to Horti Daily. Additionally, severe hailstorms in several areas damaged and in some cases destroyed greenhouses.

Experts expressed concerns about ongoing issues, such as continued lower temperatures and low solar radiation, and their impact on crops. Specifically, cucumber prices have risen drastically amid reduced yields.

"With cold conditions and days with almost no sun, production slows down and ripening is delayed," Miguel Monferrer, head of COAG Granada, told Horti Daily. "However, this slower flow of product into the market is having a direct effect on prices."

Monferrer noted that Dutch cucumber growers are seeing a rise in price-per-kilogram, close to two euros ($2.35 for 2.2 pounds), while others are seeing a price jump between 2.30 and 2.40 euros per kilogram ($2.70-2.82).

Why is cucumber production important?

Farmers around the world are facing issues from extreme weather similar to the cucumber growers in Spain. Flooding in India has impacted 3,700 acres of rice paddies, frost has damaged the apple crop in Turkey, and drought conditions in the United States have impacted products like blueberries, to name just a few of the issues in recent months.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

These extreme weather events have been driven by human action and pollution, and have been increasing in frequency and severity over the past several decades. They can damage farmers' lands, displace people, and significantly raise food prices.

According to the Center for American Progress, Americans alone have seen food prices rise by 30% over the past five years. Those increased prices can severely impact communities already facing hunger or push families on the brink into struggling to feed themselves.

What's being done about cucumber production?

COAG in Spain is urging growers with insurance to report damages immediately. The organization noted that some older farms may not be covered, in which case they are preparing "a formal request to the Regional Ministry of Agriculture to ask for specific support measures for farms affected by hail and rain, as has already been done in other hail-related situations," per Monferrer.

On the local level, shoppers can concentrate on buying locally grown produce to cut down on the need for international shipping, which causes pollution contributing to the overall problem.

It's also important to cut down on food waste, buying only what is needed and following a plan to maximize your food dollar.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.