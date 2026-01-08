Farmers devastated as concerning phenomenon threatens key crops: 'A complete disappointment'

This is not an isolated event.

The Turkish apple industry is experiencing tough times following challenging weather for growers.

What's happening?

Fresh Plaza reported that the country's apple crop was down by 40% and that the outlook for exports looked grim. The publication tied this to what it called "adverse weather" earlier in the season, including crop-damaging frost.

The reduced availability of apples has pushed prices up and created a challenging environment for processors, it added.

One expert went as far as to call the season "a complete disappointment," per Fresh Plaza.

Why are low crop yields concerning?

This is not an isolated event. Across the world, farmers are struggling with increasingly difficult growing conditions as the overheating of the planet drives more unpredictable weather. For instance, a severe drought and dry growing season in Maine hurt apple and blueberry yields.

Such challenges make it hard for farmers to earn livings and also drive up grocery costs for the rest of us. One example is soaring produce prices in China following flooding that damaged millions of hectares of crops.

What's being done about climate impacts on crops?

One solution that can help build greater food security and avoid some of these shortages is to develop more climate-resilient crops. Promising work is being done in this field, including exploration into "super potatoes," with varieties that could withstand various weather conditions and diseases. Other scientists have engineered heat-tolerant apples.

Meanwhile, we can all help by doing what we can to address the warming climate.

One easy thing anyone can do is vote for political candidates who have promised to take climate action. Relying less on a gas-guzzling vehicle is also an impactful move that can help improve the air quality where you live.

Cleaner options include walking, cycling, and using public transportation. Modifying your transportation routine can also save you big money on gasoline.

